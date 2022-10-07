LEWISBURG, Pa. — Equipment is set up outside the former Country Cupboard Restaurant near Lewisburg. The place will soon be torn down. "You won't notice much from the outside for a week or two, and then you'll start to begin to see that. It will be in a month from now pretty noticeable that it's being demolished, and then it takes about two months. It really won't wrap up until sometime in December," said Kendra Aucker, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO