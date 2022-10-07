Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #8
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 14th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (4-3) at Saucon Valley (2-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pen Argyl (2-5) at Schuylkill Haven (2-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (4-3) at Panther Valley (2-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua (3-4) at...
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Oct. 8
Lehighton’s Mason Marchessault and Weatherly’s Kendall Gerhart both had hat tricks to lift their teams to victory on Saturday. The Indians defeated Schuylkill Haven in boys soccer action, while the Wreckers edged Marian in girls soccer play. Other winners included the Tamaqua boys soccer team, as well as...
Times News
Marian shuts out Shenandoah Vy.
Marian’s football team got a good shot of confidence Saturday evening on Homecoming Night - all at the expense of an out-maned Shenandoah Valley squad. Outside of having a punt blocked early in the contest, there was no turning back for the Colts once they found their stride and gained momentum.
Times News
Marotto’s dramatic goal lifts Thorpe
For almost 100 minutes, two evenly-matched soccer teams tried to claim an all important Schuylkill Girls’ Soccer League victory. The stakes were high, and for Jim Thorpe it was definitely a winner take-all moment. The kind you dream of as a player. The kind that creates ulcers for coaches, and heartburn for the losers.
Times News
Yenser achieves Eagle Scout rank
Zac Yenser, of New Ringgold, received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor on Oct. 2 at the West Penn Fire Company. Since joining scouting in 2013, Yenser has held numerous leadership positions in the troop. He has earned a variety of merit badges such as Wilderness Survival, First Aid and Emergency Preparedness. He has earned 32 merit badges, 10 of which will allow him to earn his gold palm.
Times News
Fall festival at Owl Creek Reservoir
A fall festival will be held at 1 p.m. at the Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua on Oct. 15. The event, organized by the Owl Creek Reservoir Commission, will feature both fall foliage hayrides and haunted hayrides. The festival takes place from the lower reservoir pavilion area. Attendees should park...
Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher
The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
Times News
D&L half marathon is in less than a month
The annual D&L Heritage Half Marathon has a new route this year. The half marathon, on Sunday, Nov. 6, will be an out-and-back course, starting at Riverview Park in East Penn Township. The race will go through three of the five counties within the National Heritage Corridor - Carbon, Lehigh...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Michael J. Delese III to Aura A. Gil, Hazleton, property at 58 Broad St., $80,000. Alaina M. Hanzl to Robert R. Berhel III, 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, Lehighton, property at 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, $1. Jim Thorpe. Brian J. Barnes to Nadine D. Barnes, 27 E. Third St.,...
Times News
Residents enjoy heritage festival in Tamaqua
Dave Jarrett brought a lawn chair to the Tamaqua Area Historical Society’s 38th Annual Heritage Festival and propped it on a West Broad Street sidewalk. “I’m here to listen to Polka Joe Manjack,” the Mahanoy City man said of the Magic 105.5/WMGH radio personality, who delivered his “Magic Polka Machine” live from the festival.
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Times News
Fire sweeps through Schuylkill business
A large commercial structure was destroyed by a fast moving fire this afternoon in the village of Trenton, Delano township. The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. at the Trenton Speed Shop at 81 Trenton Road. When firefighters from throughout Schuylkill County arrived on scene the large concrete structure was fully involved in flames.
Times News
State police at Frackville - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 924 in East Union Township. Troopers said Lilia A. Sanchez Perez, 33, of Mahanoy City, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra...
Demolition begins at former Country Cupboard restaurant
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Equipment is set up outside the former Country Cupboard Restaurant near Lewisburg. The place will soon be torn down. "You won't notice much from the outside for a week or two, and then you'll start to begin to see that. It will be in a month from now pretty noticeable that it's being demolished, and then it takes about two months. It really won't wrap up until sometime in December," said Kendra Aucker, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Times News
Tamaqua dealing with old pipes at elementary school
Tamaqua Area school board directors were updated on a number of projects during Tuesday evening committee meetings, including a handicapped accessible ramp, pipe inspection and water testing. Superintendent Ray Kinder said water test results from one sink at West Penn Elementary School in 2019 revealed a slightly higher than recommended...
WNEP-TV 16
History on rails — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Times change, but the photos that captured moments in those times stay around. In this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens met a man who spent the better part of his life capturing those moments, and now we know that at least some will be saved.
Times News
Blue Mountain Resort hosts Halloween weekends, bash
Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will host Fright Time Zip & Climb every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. Start times are 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., and the event ends at 9 p.m. This spooky zip and climb comes with laser lights, glow sticks, Halloween decorations throughout the park...
No injuries in Wyoming County school bus crash
LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — Police believe faulty steering is to blame for a bus crash Tuesday morning in Wyoming County. It happened just after 7 a.m. on Erhardt Road in Overfield Township near Lake Winola. Tunkhannock Township police say 14 students were on board. They were taken inside a...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
School dismissed after bullet found in building
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A school in Montour County dismissed students after officials say a spent bullet was found on a classroom floor. The bullet, along with a hole in a window and broken glass, was discovered Monday morning inside Liberty Valley Intermediate School near Danville. Officials say believe...
