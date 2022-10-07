ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In shift, Erie High marching band will not march at women's rally at Perry Square

By Ed Palattella and Baylee DeMuth, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 5 days ago

The Women's March scheduled for Saturday at Perry Square will have plenty of speakers and other participants, but the Erie High School marching band will no longer be one of them.

The band will not be making an appearance, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said on Friday. The Women's March had listed the band as a being part of the event on its online notices, and the event organizer had said the band would lead the march.

Polito said the band had agreed to participate in the Women's March but was "not fully aware of the extent of the event." Polito said his administration looked at the issue and the Erie School Board-approved regulations on Thursday and determined that the band's participation would be "a violation of the board policy on participating in political activities."

The Women's March organizers, Polito said, "are taking a position on reproductive rights."

The board policy against political activity applies "no matter what the political position" and prohibits participation in "any event that could be construed as political in nature," Polito said.

Polito said the marching band received permission to participate in the march at "the building level." He said he would discuss the situation with the building administration to make sure officials vet participation requests "more thoroughly."

Saturday's event: Reproductive rights among key issues for Erie's annual Women's March at Perry Square

Event coordinator Selena King responds

The Women's March and Rally will be held Saturday in Erie to mark the anniversary of the first Women's March in Washington, D.C., in January 2017.

Selena King, the event coordinator, told the Erie Times-News in a story first published on Wednesday night that the march will coincide with the national march happening Saturday in Washington. King also said the Erie High band would lead the event.

2017: Thousands demonstrate in Women's March on Erie

"Five years ago was the first one in D.C. and the first one in Erie when the fight for reproductive rights first happened," King said in the previous interview. "So here we are five years later in the same fight for that, especially with the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

King on Friday declined to comment on the details regarding the Erie High marching band, but said "we don't want the attention taken away from the spirit and purpose of the event, which is women's empowerment."

King also referred to comments about the band that she posted on GoErie.com's Facebook page on Thursday night. In those comments she mentioned the Erie School District and said:

"The band’s participation was not political in nature, as the march portion occurs before any topics of women’s rights (not just reproductive rights, equal pay, access to healthcare, etc).

"If anyone was misinformed, it was the rest of your staff and the ESD administration in an effort to save face at this point. We are mature enough to apologize [for] grief this may have caused the students, but there was no miscommunication."

King on Friday said she was deferring further comment to Leatra Tate, an Erie School Board member and a member of the march's planning committee. Tate could not be immediately reached for comment.

The march is scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday North Park Row. Participants will walk south on French Street to East Seventh Street, cross back over State Street and take Peach Street back into Perry Square.

2021: 'We will not go quietly': Women's March organizes more than 650 marches nationwide for reproductive rights

Speakers included political figures

Speakers include former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Nerissa Galt, the Democratic nominee for state representative in the 6th District, which covers Albion and Cranesville boroughs, Conneaut, Elk Creek, and Springfield townships and portions of Crawford County.

The rally's headliner is Blayre Holmes Davis, director of community relations for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella .

Contact Baylee DeMuth at bdemuth@timesnews.com . Follow her on Twitter @BayleeDeMuth .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: In shift, Erie High marching band will not march at women's rally at Perry Square

Brian Mickle
4d ago

Why would a high school marching band perform in a women’s rally? It’s not a school function or an Christmas or new years parade. Just curious do you send your high school bands to perform at church functions?

2
