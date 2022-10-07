ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

Water service returned in Goochland, boil order still in place

By Delaney Murray
 5 days ago

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Water service is back in eastern Goochland after a major water main break on Thursday , but a boil order remains in place.

Goochland Public Utilities customers in the eastern part of the county were impacted by a water main break on Thursday, Oct. 6 that caused a loss of water and water pressure. A boil order was also put in place for this area that same day.

The county announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that crews were able to complete repairs to the water main around midnight on Thursday night. According to the county, crews are now in the process of flushing and testing the water system.

While crews test the water system, the boil order for eastern Goochland remains in place until further notice, according to the county. This boil order includes all public utilities customers in eastern Goochland as well as Aqua Virginia customers in James River Estates and Pagebrook.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, the boil water notice has been lifted only for residents who live in the Randolph Square, Lower Tuckahoe, and Wickham Glen subdivisions. The order is also lifted for St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on River Road in Richmond

Public Utilities staff is hopeful that the boil order will be lifted for remaining customers on Friday, according to the county.

Updates on the status of the boil order will be posted on Goochland County’s website , Facebook page and Twitter feed .

For more information on how to handle a boil order, customers can consult the Virginia Department of Health’s Frequently Asked Questions page .

