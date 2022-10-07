Early oseltamivir associated with improved influenza outcomes in hospitalized children

Read full article on original website
Time spent in blue spaces benefits children in later life, says study
Childhood days on the beach or messing around in rivers can have significant lasting benefits for our wellbeing in adulthood, according to a study. It found that exposure to blue spaces – such as coasts, rivers and lakes – as a child made revisiting blue spaces in adulthood more likely, as these adults showed greater familiarity with and placed greater value in natural settings.
Collaborative home-based palliative care approach effective for heart failure patients
1. A regional collaborative, home-based palliative care (CHPC) program for heart failure (HF) patients was associated with 48% decrease in in-hospital death, with a number needed to treat of 3. 2. The CHPC program was also associated with shorter hospital stays, increased time to first hospital admission, and decreased rates...
Intravenous immune globulin improved disease severity in dermatomyositis
1. Patients with dermatomyositis treated with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) were more likely to see improvement in their disease severity compared to placebo at 16 weeks of follow-up. 2. Treatment with IVIG reduced the need for concomitant treatments such as glucocorticoids in patients with dermatomyositis. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Dapagliflozin associated with reduction in cardiovascular mortality due to lower rates of death from heart failure and sudden death – Pooled analysis of DAPA-HF and DELIVER
1. In this pooled analysis of 11,007 patients with heart failure in the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials, treatment with dapagliflozin was associated with a 14% lower risk of cardiovascular death regardless of ejection fraction, due to lower rates of sudden death and HF death. 2. No difference was found between...
Low income associated with increased BMI and chronic stress
1. In a prospective cohort study, low income was associated with an increase in body mass index (BMI) and cortisol levels over time. 2. There was no correlation between increased cortisol and BMI, suggesting an independent relationship between low income and BMI that is not impacted by cortisol levels. Evidence...
Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation does not protect against frailty
1. In this study, vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in heathy, older adults without vitamin D3 deficiency did not prevent changes in frailty over time. 2. Furthermore, older participants had greater increase in frailty over time. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Frailty is a syndrome of decreased physiologic...
Eating only during the day protected against mood vulnerability during circadian disturbances
1. In this study, participants eating both during the day and night had increased depression and anxiety-like mood levels during simulated night work. 2. Furthermore, a higher degree of misalignment between circadian and behavior cycles was associated with increased depression and anxiety-like mood levels during simulated night work. Evidence Rating...
Maternal consumption of ultra-processed foods associated with increased risk of obesity in offspring
1. Ultra-processed food consumption by mothers during child rearing period was found to be associated with an increased risk of obesity/overweight in offspring, independent of maternal and offspring lifestyle risk factors. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Childhood obesity is a common and rising concern in the United States, with an...
Letrozole and abemaciclib in estrogen receptor–positive recurrent endometrial cancer
1. Almost half of patients (47%) had either an objective response or had progression free survival for at least 6 months after starting therapy. 2. Most common adverse events included diarrhea, fatigue, elevated creatinine, neutropenia, and anemia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Estrogen is a primary oncogenic driver...
