Pleasantville begins the first ever West Central Conference volleyball tournament tonight at Van Meter High School. The Trojans are the six-seed and open the tournament against the 11-seed Interstate 35. Pleasantville swept the Roadrunners 3-0 back on August 25th (25-13, 26-24, 25-11). The winner between the Trojans and Interstate 35 advances to take on the three-seed West Central Valley shortly after the opening round match. Pleasantville has not faced the Wildcats yet this season but fell in the lone meeting last year 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12). First serve for the Trojans opening match of the conference tournament against Interstate 35 is set for 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to play around 7 p.m. Find the full bracket for the West Central Conference volleyball tournament below.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO