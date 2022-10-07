Read full article on original website
NCMP Aquagirls Finish Regular Season with Wins
The NCMP Aquagirls defeated Boone and Grinnell Tuesday ahead of the postseason beginning. Pella senior Maylei Ruggles won the 50 yard freestyle (26.61), took 3rd in the 100 yard fly (1:05.96), and was part of the 200 Yard Medley Relay that placed 1st (29.17 split on 1:58.26 relay) and the 3rd place 400 yard freestyle relay (58.78 split on 4:01.19 relay).
Indianola Clinches Share of Conference Title with Win Over Pella
The #5 Indianola volleyball team swept Pella Tuesday night 3-0, celebrating not only senior night but a share of the Little Hawkeye Conference title. The Indians won all three sets in similar fashion, slowly building leads throughout and ending the sets on runs to put away the wins, winning set one 25-18, set two 25-17, and set three 25-18 to earn the victory.
Trojans Earns Two Sweeps in WCAC Volleyball Tournament, Advance to Semifinals Thursday
Competing in the first ever West Central Conference volleyball tournament, the sixth-seeded Pleasantville volleyball squad swept both of their matches in the first two rounds of the tourney and broke the school record for wins in the process. The Trojans first round match of the tournament was against the #11-seed...
Melcher-Dallas Falls In Preliminary Round BGC Tournament Action
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad found class 1A #7 Ankeny Christian too much to overcome in a three sets to none setback 25-9, 25-13 and 25-7 in a preliminary round match of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Saints were led by Gabby Overgaard with three kills and going 6/7 serving with an ace. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports ACA is a very good team and it was tough to read the Eagles’ sets and where they were hitting. Melcher-Dallas is 5-15 and will prepare for a long drive to Winfield-Mt. Union for the first round of the class 1A regional on Monday.
Norwalk harriers assigned to Indianola state qualifying meet
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams won’t have far to go for next week’s Class 4A State Qualifying Meet. The state released its coed state qualifying meet assignments on Tuesday, with Norwalk slated as one of nine teams to run at Indianola on Wednesday, October 19. The competition will take place at Pickard Park starting with the girls race at 4:00 p.m., followed by the boys race at 4:30.
Pleasantville Begins First West Central Conference Volleyball Tournament Tonight
Pleasantville begins the first ever West Central Conference volleyball tournament tonight at Van Meter High School. The Trojans are the six-seed and open the tournament against the 11-seed Interstate 35. Pleasantville swept the Roadrunners 3-0 back on August 25th (25-13, 26-24, 25-11). The winner between the Trojans and Interstate 35 advances to take on the three-seed West Central Valley shortly after the opening round match. Pleasantville has not faced the Wildcats yet this season but fell in the lone meeting last year 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12). First serve for the Trojans opening match of the conference tournament against Interstate 35 is set for 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to play around 7 p.m. Find the full bracket for the West Central Conference volleyball tournament below.
Marching Band Competition Season Continued Saturday
The Pella Marching Dutch continued another remarkable competition season by winning the Valleyfest Showdown in West Des Moines Saturday evening. Pella scored 84.3 points to win Class B, also winning best horn line, marching, percussion, color guard, and soloist in the caption awards. The Marching Dutch scored the most of any Iowa schools participating–regardless of class, with Bellevue West of Nebraska winning the Class A competition.
Indianola and Knoxville Marching Bands Compete at Valleyfest
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band and the Knoxville Marching Band performed at the 43rd Valleyfest on Saturday. The Pride of Indianola Marching Band earned an 8th place finish in class 4A, and 8th place overall out of 22 bands, and the Drum Majors were awarded a 2nd place finish. Knoxville took home a 7th place finish in class 3A.
Beggar’s Night Events in October
Beggars Night has been set at many of the communities around the county. Knoxville has set Trick or Treat Night for the children Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Beggars Night in Pleasantville will also be October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Bussey has set aside Saturday,...
Indianola School Board Receives Presentations from Elementary School Principals
The Indianola School Board met in regular session Tuesday. The board first heard presentations from Behavior Strategist Tyler Beary, followed by presentations on Irving Elementary goals and actions by principal Derek Morris and Emerson Elementary principal Jon Fitzpatrick. The board reviewed current enrollment and enrollment history, monthly financial reports, and heard reports from the board facilities and policy committee meetings, and heard a facilities project update.
Indianola Parks and Rec Winterizing Restrooms and Shelters
Indianola Parks staff will begin to winterize the restrooms and shelters at Indianola city parks and facilities starting next Monday, closing them to the public. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News electricity and water will be shut off at shelters and in restroom buildings, and park restrooms are generally available from April 15 – October 15 each year. For more information, click below.
DeYarman Ford Celebrating Grand Opening Tomorrow Evening
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom tomorrow, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and staff,...
ICYF Trunk or Treat in October
The third annual Indianola Community Youth Foundation Trunk or Treat is taking place in October, offering a chance for kids and families to visit with Indianola businesses and organizations safely. Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News those attending are asked to bring canned food or personal hygiene items to donate to the Helping Hand of Warren County. The Trunk or Treat will take place October 22nd at the Indianola Stadium Parking Lot from 6-8pm. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and giving away candy.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Police Chief Hiring Process
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the hiring process for the Indianola Police Department Chief. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Public Safety Open House Tomorrow Evening
The annual Indianola Public Safety Open House is tomorrow evening, in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, providing the public a chance to learn more about fire prevention and meeting public safety personnel from Indianola and Warren County. Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown tells KNIA News activities include a fire safety trailer to learn about how to escape from a fire safely, a fire extinguisher demonstration, hand painting a cop car, and a drone demonstration.
Forum Tonight on Warren County Supervisors Expansion
A forum discussing the Warren County vote to expand the Warren County Board of Supervisors from three to five will take place tonight, featuring board members, candidates for elected positions, and state experts. The forum will feature Lucas Beenken on the Iowa Association of Counties, and Ben Rogers, who currently serves as a supervisor for Linn County, which has had both a three-member and five-member board. The forum will be tonight at Trinity United Presbyterian Church beginning at 7pm, and is sponsored by the Indianola Independent Advocate and the American Association of University Women of Indianola.
