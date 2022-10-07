Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/12/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
MLB・
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 10/11/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
MLB・
numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 10/11/22
Though we had the Global Series games last week, the NHL season kicks off on North American soil on Tuesday. It should be a good pair of contests. First, it's an Eastern Conference Finals rematch in New York as the Rangers host the Lightning. Then, the Golden Knights and Kings will battle as Pacific Division hopefuls.
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 6?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
numberfire.com
Update: Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) ruled out for rest of Week 5 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater suffered injuries to both his head and elbow, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Rookie Skylar Thompson will take the reins going forward.
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
numberfire.com
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to 'miss time' with sprained ankle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield struggled throughout the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, and suffered a high ankle sprain during his fourth sack of the game. Backup P.J. Walker will fill in for Mayfield until he is able to return, and is expected to start in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out in Week 5
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Detroit Lions. Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start after Jones was ruled out for his second straight game with an ankle injury. In a favorable spot against a Lions' defense ranked 32nd (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Zappe to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice Wednesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity
numberfire.com
Jacksonville's Zay Jones (ankle) will play in Week 5
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is active for Week Five's game against the Houston Texans. After a one-game absence, Jones will return against his division competition. In a matchup versus a Texans' defense ranked 12th (25.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Jones to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (shoulder) expected to play Week 6 for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) “should be ready to play” against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson reportedly suffered a partially torn lat in Week 4 and then played through it last Thursday night. He completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 scoreless yards and 2 interceptions, so it's possible the injury contributed to the poor showing, but Wilson wasn't much better in his three healthy games. Either way, Wilson will be under center on Monday night for another primetime matchup.
numberfire.com
Update: Damien Harris (hamstring) won't return in Week 5 for Patriots
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Harris injured his hamstring early in the game, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's Rhamondre Stevenson's world, as he has 11 carries for 83 yards and is the only running back besides Harris with an attempt.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for Week 6
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a "mid-foot" injury a week ago, but it seems like he could return after missing just this single game. Devin Duvernay seemed to work into the leading wideout role with Bateman sidelined against the Bengals, but should continue to see designed plays even if Bateman returns this week.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
Comments / 0