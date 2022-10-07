Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) “should be ready to play” against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson reportedly suffered a partially torn lat in Week 4 and then played through it last Thursday night. He completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 scoreless yards and 2 interceptions, so it's possible the injury contributed to the poor showing, but Wilson wasn't much better in his three healthy games. Either way, Wilson will be under center on Monday night for another primetime matchup.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO