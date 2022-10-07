Looking for a weapon that can do it all in Warzone? Well, you might want to revisit an assault from Call of Duty: Vanguard that can operate like an SMG and do it all. It’s a few weeks at this point until Warzone 2 finally hits consoles and PCs alongside Modern Warfare 2, and fans of Warzone are trying to see it off with a bit of a bang.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO