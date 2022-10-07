ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 12, 2022

7:25 a.m. Property damage accident at U.S. Highway 50 East and Hawthorne Drive. 11:48 a.m. Property damage accident at 16th and H streets. 2:08 p.m. Property damage accident in the 2100 block of H Street. 10:12 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of 16th Street. Incidents – October...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO

OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
CLINTON, MO
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Martinsville man killed in ORV accident Saturday night

MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Saturday night. At approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Wilber Road for an ORV accident involving serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that Jacob Mayes, 30, of Martinsville,...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Shelby County, IN
Accidents
County
Shelby County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Shelby County, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two Lawrence juveniles injured in drive-by shooting Monday morning

LAWRENCE – Two teenage boys were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say. Police responded around 9:40 a.m. Monday to the 4600 block of North Hartman Drive. Officers on the edge of the street found two teenage boys, believed to be ages 15 and 16, had been shot when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen

BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project

INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Stand#County Road#Accident#Ems#Methodist Hospital
wbiw.com

Drive-through flu shot clinics in Bedford and Paoli

Flu season is expected to hit Indiana early this year. Give your immune system a helping hand and stop by an IU Health drive-up flu shot clinic this October to get your vaccination as soon as possible. Drive-up vaccine clinics will be held in both Paoli and Bedford locations, from...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market proves Indiana is about more than corn

BLOOMINGTON – “There’s More Than Corn In Indiana!” Its identity within the “Corn Belt” however, may hide Indiana’s agricultural diversity. Indiana ranks among the top five states in the production of tomatoes, cantaloupes, watermelons, peppermint, and spearmint, and is one of the nation’s major producers of cucumbers, snap beans, apples and blueberries.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford Redevelopment Commission provides updates to the new police station

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission discussed updates to the new Police Station progress during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. The final process of the design stage has been completed, and the remaining balance of $58,400 was approved for payment to Midwestern Engineers. The next phase will include the open bid process, with a special meeting set for Thursday, November 3rd to award the bid.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

Bloomington, Ind. – Indigenous Peoples Day honors the Native or Indigenous Peoples of North America in all their diversity and complexity. While not a federal holiday, it is celebrated by more than a dozen states and more than 130 cities. In 2018, Mayor Hamilton proclaimed October 8 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, making Bloomington the first city in Indiana to recognize the important day.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Gail E. Reynolds

Gail E. Reynolds, 92, of Bedford passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born February 4, 1930, he was the son of Joseph Albert and Daisy P. (Prewitt) Reynolds. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII and the Korean War. He married Vida Sue Blevins on June 21, 1952, and they had four children, Glenda, Lori, Albert, and Brian. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2008. He then married Linda Wheeler on January 17, 2010, and she survives.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy