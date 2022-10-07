Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 12, 2022
7:25 a.m. Property damage accident at U.S. Highway 50 East and Hawthorne Drive. 11:48 a.m. Property damage accident at 16th and H streets. 2:08 p.m. Property damage accident in the 2100 block of H Street. 10:12 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of 16th Street. Incidents – October...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO
OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man killed in ORV accident Saturday night
MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Saturday night. At approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Wilber Road for an ORV accident involving serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that Jacob Mayes, 30, of Martinsville,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
wbiw.com
Two Lawrence juveniles injured in drive-by shooting Monday morning
LAWRENCE – Two teenage boys were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say. Police responded around 9:40 a.m. Monday to the 4600 block of North Hartman Drive. Officers on the edge of the street found two teenage boys, believed to be ages 15 and 16, had been shot when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them.
wbiw.com
Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen
BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project
INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Drive-through flu shot clinics in Bedford and Paoli
Flu season is expected to hit Indiana early this year. Give your immune system a helping hand and stop by an IU Health drive-up flu shot clinic this October to get your vaccination as soon as possible. Drive-up vaccine clinics will be held in both Paoli and Bedford locations, from...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market proves Indiana is about more than corn
BLOOMINGTON – “There’s More Than Corn In Indiana!” Its identity within the “Corn Belt” however, may hide Indiana’s agricultural diversity. Indiana ranks among the top five states in the production of tomatoes, cantaloupes, watermelons, peppermint, and spearmint, and is one of the nation’s major producers of cucumbers, snap beans, apples and blueberries.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission reschedule meeting to October 20th
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission meeting has been rescheduled from Thursday, October 13th, to Thursday, October 20th, following a scheduling conflict. The agenda items remain the same, and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the...
wbiw.com
Flynn & Sons Excavating & Paving approved for snow removal during the 2022-2023 winter season
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Commissioners approved the Snow removal contract for the winter of 2022-2023 during their meeting Tuesday morning. Flynn & Sons Excavating & Paving will continue to provide services throughout Lawrence County when impending snow storms are set to arrive. The terms of the contract...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington limits scooter use after recent death and injuries
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has directed scooter companies to limit scooter use following the recent death of an IU Student and “mounting late-night injuries related to scooter use.”. In a post on the City of Bloomington Facebook page, scooter use will only be permitted from 5...
wbiw.com
Quilts of Valor® Foundation added two Lawrence County Veterans to their cause Saturday
BEDFORD – Two quilts were made and given to two retired armed forces members, as a way to say thank you for their service and provide healing to those who served to keep our nation safe. Clarence “Lou” Mezie and Dan Colglazier were the two honored quests, who received...
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission provides updates to the new police station
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission discussed updates to the new Police Station progress during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. The final process of the design stage has been completed, and the remaining balance of $58,400 was approved for payment to Midwestern Engineers. The next phase will include the open bid process, with a special meeting set for Thursday, November 3rd to award the bid.
wbiw.com
Register now for the Avoca Daze 5-hour endurance race and 1 mile fun run/walk
AVOCA – To help celebrate the great community of Avoca, Jim Sowders and JoAnna Hackney will be hosting a 5-hour endurance race and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk at Avoca Park and Recreation of Marshall Township on Saturday, October 15th. Participants may enter the 5-Hour event as individuals or as teams...
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council to meet in special session on Wednesday, October 12th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers room 115 at the Shower’s Building at 401 N. Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
Bloomington, Ind. – Indigenous Peoples Day honors the Native or Indigenous Peoples of North America in all their diversity and complexity. While not a federal holiday, it is celebrated by more than a dozen states and more than 130 cities. In 2018, Mayor Hamilton proclaimed October 8 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, making Bloomington the first city in Indiana to recognize the important day.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Gail E. Reynolds
Gail E. Reynolds, 92, of Bedford passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born February 4, 1930, he was the son of Joseph Albert and Daisy P. (Prewitt) Reynolds. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII and the Korean War. He married Vida Sue Blevins on June 21, 1952, and they had four children, Glenda, Lori, Albert, and Brian. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2008. He then married Linda Wheeler on January 17, 2010, and she survives.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Republican Party holding a caucus to fill vacant Mitchell Mayor position
MITCHELL – The Lawrence County Republican Party will be holding a caucus for the vacant City of Mitchell Mayoral position left vacant due to the resignation of Mayor JD England, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. A time and date will be determined soon. The county party thanks Mayor England...
Comments / 0