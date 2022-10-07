Read full article on original website
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
Chamber Connection – Oct. 12: Stew Festival, Youth Expo, Help-A-Child Benefit Coming Up
Stew Tickets Available Now At Local Banks; Stew Merchandise, Quart Tickets On Sale At Chamber Office. Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for...
Preconditioning And Process Verification
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The purpose of preconditioning stocker/feeder calves is to minimize the morbidity and mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle.
Meal-A-Day Board Approves Part-Time Paid Position To Coordinate Program, Volunteers
The Meal A Day Board has approved a paid part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what Meal-A-Day does, for potential applicants that are not familiar with the program. Meal A Day is a...
Hopkins County Commissioners Court, Fire Department Observe Fire Prevention Week
Residents Reminded To Change Batteries In Smoke Detectors, Have A Fire Escape Plan. Hopkins County Commissioners Court and Hopkins County Fire Department are joining agencies across the country in observing Oct. 9-15, 2022, as Fire Prevention Week, and encourage others to do the same. Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley...
Trading Post for October 11, 2022
For Sale: The Electronic Communicator 2 electric typewriter. Asking $50.00 for it… Also, for sale, a Tenn-Aire stainless steel, three burner hooded gas grill. It has a side burner, side shelf, and a “Braking System.” “There is no rust.” Asking $125.00 for it… And, a “Don Barissi” Men’s 100% wool tuxedo with a white wing shirt and a “Brocade” vest. Asking $75.00 for it… Also, for sale, a pair of “never worn” Perry Eccis black tuxedo shoes. They are size 10. Asking $20.00 for the pair. … If interested in any of these items, or for more info., please call 903-335-8249…
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
Commissioners Court Approves HCSO Vehicle Financing Agreement, Road Materials Bids
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved financing agreements for four new vehicles for HCSO and road materials bids during the regular court session this week. The Commissioners Court approved a financing agreement for four Tahoes for HCSO through American National Leasing at a rate of 3.45% for three of the vehicles and 4.25% for the fourth vehicle.
KLTV
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
CHRISTUS Business News: Sulphur Springs Nurse Receives DAISY Award For Excellence In Care
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 3, 2022 – Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
San Antonio Teen Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hopkins County
A San Antonio teen was caught driving a stolen vehicle through Hopkins County Sunday night, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was notified by county dispatchers a stolen 2017 Kia Forte was reportedly being driven east on Interstate 30 around 10:20 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022. Talley reported...
Dinner Bell Menu for October 12th, 2022
Dr. Andrew Yoder and Staff at I Focus Vision Center is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Food Safety Year-Round
During the fall and winter holidays, I often provide information on keeping food safe to prevent foodborne illness. However, food safety is a good practice all year. Festive parties, gatherings, family dinners, and celebrations are popular in November and December, which can bring holiday cheer, especially with delicious food around the table. However, the fun can end soon any time of the year if the foods you eat make you and others sick.
Obituary – Peggy Jean Tully
A memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Jerry Savage of League Street Church of Christ officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence, after a two-year battle with cancer.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
Employers Wanted
The Learning Endorsements and Professions (LEAP) Expo provides area 8th grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals and gain a better understanding of career pathways. The LEAP Expo features local employers from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. Students are encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students will use this knowledge as they select a high school Endorsement and other career related decisions in the coming years.
Information From an English Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
English Instructor Ken Haley helps his students with some personal instruction during his class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris Junior...
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
