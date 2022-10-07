ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back

By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Preconditioning And Process Verification

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The purpose of preconditioning stocker/feeder calves is to minimize the morbidity and mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Hopkins County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
Hopkins County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Health
KSST Radio

Trading Post for October 11, 2022

For Sale: The Electronic Communicator 2 electric typewriter. Asking $50.00 for it… Also, for sale, a Tenn-Aire stainless steel, three burner hooded gas grill. It has a side burner, side shelf, and a “Braking System.” “There is no rust.” Asking $125.00 for it… And, a “Don Barissi” Men’s 100% wool tuxedo with a white wing shirt and a “Brocade” vest. Asking $75.00 for it… Also, for sale, a pair of “never worn” Perry Eccis black tuxedo shoes. They are size 10. Asking $20.00 for the pair. … If interested in any of these items, or for more info., please call 903-335-8249…
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral

The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Amazon Customer#Charity#General Health#Amazon Smile#The Hchc Foundation#Amazon Com
KLTV

Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
GILMER, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Business News: Sulphur Springs Nurse Receives DAISY Award For Excellence In Care

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 3, 2022 – Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for October 12th, 2022

Dr. Andrew Yoder and Staff at I Focus Vision Center is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Food Safety Year-Round

During the fall and winter holidays, I often provide information on keeping food safe to prevent foodborne illness. However, food safety is a good practice all year. Festive parties, gatherings, family dinners, and celebrations are popular in November and December, which can bring holiday cheer, especially with delicious food around the table. However, the fun can end soon any time of the year if the foods you eat make you and others sick.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Peggy Jean Tully

A memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Jerry Savage of League Street Church of Christ officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence, after a two-year battle with cancer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mix 93.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Employers Wanted

The Learning Endorsements and Professions (LEAP) Expo provides area 8th grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals and gain a better understanding of career pathways. The LEAP Expo features local employers from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. Students are encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students will use this knowledge as they select a high school Endorsement and other career related decisions in the coming years.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy