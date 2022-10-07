ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 4

Related
carolinajournal.com

Stein suit targets piece of N.C. progressive history

Josh Stein wants federal courts to kill a relic of North Carolina’s progressive political past. It’s an interesting choice for a Democratic politician who is likely to need progressives’ support soon. Most political observers expect Stein to run for governor in 2024. North Carolina’s current attorney general...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Elections
The Center Square

North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down

(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Cal Cunningham
Person
Donald Trump
foxwilmington.com

North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Senate#Election Local#Spectrum News 1#Democratic#Gop#Abc News#Republican
thecentersquare.com

Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
ELECTIONS
whqr.org

Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy