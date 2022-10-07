Read full article on original website
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 63 race set for rematch as political attack ads heat up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago, there was one of the closest legislative races in the state and it’s set for a rematch. We’re taking a closer look at the North Carolina House District 63 race asRepublican Steve Ross challenges incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado. The gloves are...
carolinajournal.com
Stein suit targets piece of N.C. progressive history
Josh Stein wants federal courts to kill a relic of North Carolina’s progressive political past. It’s an interesting choice for a Democratic politician who is likely to need progressives’ support soon. Most political observers expect Stein to run for governor in 2024. North Carolina’s current attorney general...
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
whqr.org
Deep Dive: Inside the “Election Integrity” efforts targeting North Carolina elections
This story was published in partnership with The Assembly and The Guardian, with financial support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Almost a year to the day after thousands of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Jim Womack braved a winter storm to travel to Virginia, bound for a conference on “election integrity.”
North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down
(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
Do you want to see Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley attack what matters to you? Here’s what to know about tonight’s debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance tonight to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face as they try to win your attention before you head to the ballot box. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be […]
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
"Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
whqr.org
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers
That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6 actions
He's the first member of the group to admit to the charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
