Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ringsidenews.com
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Company Ticket Sales
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome next year. The show is already a hit amongst fans and the ticket sales seem to be speaking the same thing. According to Fightful’s Paywall, over 25,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new record for the event as far as paid tickets and gross revenue for the first on-sale weekend for the show are concerned.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE In Search Of Unique Weapons For Donnybrook Match At Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is set to place this Saturday. Fans are excited about this show as it has promised some pretty interesting matches. One of the matches that has fans buzzing is the Donnybrook match featuring the Brawling Brutes and Imperium. Given the highly physical encounters that has taken place between these two teams in the past, fans expect another brutal match.
ringsidenews.com
White Rabbits Invade Philadelphia Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
The White Rabbit has been the talk of the town heading into Extreme Rules. For the past several, WWE has planted several clues and vignettes that show a White Rabbit. These clues have left fans speculating as to who could be behind these mysterious vignettes, with many fans believing that Bray Wyatt could be making his return to WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Was Already Well Underway Before Vince McMahon Retired
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and the pro wrestling world exploded with electricity. Those White Rabbit vignettes, glitches, and QR codes hyped his return for weeks, but this was something that took a lot longer than that. A report came out that said Vince McMahon’s retirement ushered...
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Women Of Wrestling Fails To Break 300k Viewers With First Two Episodes
The pro wrestling world is always evolving, and that can open the door for new programming. The Women of Wrestling show recently started up, but how is their viewership doing?. Wrestlenomincs reported the ratings for the first episodes of WOW, and they have a lot to grow from at this point. It seems that less than 300k fans were interested in seeing what the program had to offer.
ringsidenews.com
Mark Carrano Had No Idea Who Bobby Fish Was
Bobby Fish eventually made his way to AEW after he was let go by WWE as part of budget cuts last year. He teamed up with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly for a while in AEW, but it was not meant to last forever. Fish later left AEW after...
ringsidenews.com
DX Takes A Shot At Billy Gunn During WWE RAW Season Premiere
Billy Gunn may be in AEW these days, but that doesn’t mean his old friends in WWE have forgotten about him. Tonight’s Raw in Brooklyn featured a D-Generation X reunion. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac arrived in the ring during the show’s main event. Road Dogg did his usual intro but skipped the Billy Gunn part by letting the crowd say his name, prompting Corey Graves to say this:
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Bobby Lashley After Brutal Brock Lesnar Attack On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. That being said, Bobby Lashley isn’t bulletproof. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United States Champion for...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw To Destroy Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2022. The Beast lost the Last Man Standing Match to Roman Reigns at the July 30, 2022 premium live event. Tonight, he returned to Raw to reignite an old rivalry. Brock Lesnar returned to a roaring ovation at the Barclays...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Barely Breaks 400k Viewers With Live Episode
AEW brought a live Rampage for fans last week, but they had a decent card. Despite the packed episode, they still had to deal with a Friday night at 10:00 PM time slot. Wrestlenomics reports that the October 7th episode of AEW Rampage brought in 404,000 viewers for their live episode. They also clocked in a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Comments / 0