Reminder: Isaac Allan, Son Of Former Clarion Area Football Coach Judd Allan, And His Hot Shot Golf Academy Team Is Competing In PGA Jr. League Nationals; ESPN Televising Much Of The Event

Hermitage, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
cardiachill.com
This Date in Panthers History - October 10, 1987
Let’s travel back to 1987... And we’re live from Pitt Stadium on a rainy night in October for a matchup between the unranked Pitt Panthers and the #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Forecasts said it wasn’t supposed to rain until 11 pm tonight, and yet here we are. Bit of a point of contention in the early going as the two schools seem to not agree on what time this game should start. Notre Dame was ranked #16 in the preseason polls in Coach Lou Holtz’s second season, presumably off the heals of an impressive 38-37 win over a dominant 7-5 USC team and for no other reason. The Irish have shockingly lived up to their lofty expectations so far by beating three Big Ten teams not named Ohio State. Storylines for this game include Irish defensive coordinator Foge Fazio making his return to Pittsburgh after so many years with the Panthers. Pitt has won two in a row in the series, including a 10-9 win last season in South Bend.
Everything Virginia Tech Football Coach Brent Pry said after Saturday's loss at Pitt
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech’ fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the ACC) after losing on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh offense relied heavily on running back Isreal Abanikanda, who rushed for over 300-yards against the Virginia Tech defense. Abaniikanda totaled six rushing touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 45-29.
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Steel Bowl featured on Friday’s Game of the Week
It's been sometime since old-rivals Farrell and Sharon have met on the gridiron. This Friday, the Steel Bowl is back on WKBN's Game of the Week.
rmusentrymedia.com
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
Target 11 Exclusive: Student charged with raping teacher apologized, said he has ‘urges’
PITTSBURGH — According to a police report obtained exclusively by Target 11, the teacher said she was alone in her classroom at Oliver Citywide Academy on the morning of Sept. 29, when a 15-year-old student grabbed her chest. According to the report, she immediately “pushed his hand away and...
wtae.com
State police vehicle struck during hit-and-run in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Watch: Two murder suspects arrested off Route 28
A police chase that started in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon ended in the Fox Chapel area. Pittsburgh officers were trying to execute a search warrant in Mt. Washington for a car linked to a shooting last week.
liveforlivemusic.com
Allman Brothers Band To Release ‘Syria Mosque’ Live Album Featuring Legendary 1971 Performance
A legendary Allman Brothers Band concert from 1971 is headed for release at the end of this month. Recorded on January 17th, 1971 at Syria Mosque in Pittsburgh, PA and recently restored and remastered, the album captures the band less than two years into its storied career and two months before the recording of the group’s definitive live album At Fillmore East.
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake
A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
