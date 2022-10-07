After appearing to take a step in the right direction mid-week against Rangers in European action, Liverpool are back in Premier League action looking to get their season on track after something of a stumbling start to the 2022-23 campaign. It’s no easy task for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, though, with their opponents Arsenal leading the league heading into the matchweek having appeared to have finally taken the next step this season under manager Mikel Arteta. Nobody had more points after eight rounds than Arsenal, who stand on 21—though with Man City playing and winning on Saturday, the Gunners are slotted back into second place at least for the time being.

