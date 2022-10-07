Read full article on original website
Related
Jürgen Klopp dismisses talk of seven-year itch despite Liverpool’s shaky start
Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch, despite him failing to make it to an eighth season in his previous two jobs. This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Klopp left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven seasons, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful: the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently
Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
It was another comfortable victory for Manchester City over Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after the match. João Cancelo - A nearly perfect performance from the Portuguese defender. It is easy at times to take João for granted., but then he has a day like he had against the Saints. A goal, an assist, and an afternoon full of beautiful, impactful football. Man of the Match well deserved.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
SB Nation
Kulusevski, Lucas Moura spotted in Tottenham training photos
Tottenham Hotspur have a pretty massive Champions League match coming up on Wednesday when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Googleplex Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We haven’t gotten team news or anything relating to a player injury update, but we can perhaps intuit some good news from the latest batch of photos at Tottenham’s training ground.
SB Nation
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Liverpool match thread: show me something
Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates today, looking to make another early-season statement in a young campaign that has been filled with them. The Reds have dominated the Gunners of late. Arsenal have won just one of the last fourteen Premier League matches between the clubs and have failed to score against Liverpool in six straight in all competitions. You’ll recall that last season, Arsenal were taking it to Liverpool until Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp get into a tiff on the sidelines, which seemed to galvanize the Reds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid want Erling Haaland to replace Karim Benzema in 2024
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real want Haaland. Real...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks defeat, midfielder linked, Under-21s win
Everton fall to Manchester United 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. ”There were a lot of lessons today. There was a lack of edge to our game which is normally there. We were off it in the first half. I also think we can improve our calmness in possession. We’ll work on it and we’re developing,” said Frank Lampard after the loss. [EFC]
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Stroll, João Wows, Pep Jokes, and More...
Manchester City dispatched Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Saturday. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines to get ready for your Premier League Sunday. CITY CLIMB TO SUMMIT WITH EMPHATIC WIN OVER SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City are top of the table as they wait for the...
SB Nation
Virgil Van Dijk Looking Forward To Upcoming Trip To Glasgow
When Liverpool travel to Glasgow on Wednesday for their Champions League match against Rangers, it will mark the first time Virgil van Dijk has been back to the city since he left Celtic to join Southampton in 2015. Glasgow was the first place van Dijk played outside of his native Netherlands, and he is excited to make a return to the city where he started his journey to becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
SB Nation
Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!. We move, on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “For Kevin - especially Kevin - to...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
After appearing to take a step in the right direction mid-week against Rangers in European action, Liverpool are back in Premier League action looking to get their season on track after something of a stumbling start to the 2022-23 campaign. It’s no easy task for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, though, with their opponents Arsenal leading the league heading into the matchweek having appeared to have finally taken the next step this season under manager Mikel Arteta. Nobody had more points after eight rounds than Arsenal, who stand on 21—though with Man City playing and winning on Saturday, the Gunners are slotted back into second place at least for the time being.
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it. There are more matches today, and a few of...
SB Nation
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
As pleasant as it was to reconnect and reward Diego Costa with a humorously long ceremonial walk-off, the manner in which the game was won was significantly more enjoyable. Two three-nil wins on the trot, two clean sheets, two different formations, two essentially different squads, all while capitalised by six different goal scorers ought to bring joy to all of us. I had put emphasis in the Milan analysis about the potential synthesis of a fully utilised squad being a valuable asset, and Graham Potter continues to embrace that ideology.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
SB Nation
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Player Ratings: Season’s best, Mason Mount’s best
Mason Mount, Chelsea’s reigning and back-to-back Player of the Year, had a somewhat slow and underwhelming start to the season, but like many others who had been suffering from similar drops in form, has been finding his feet a bit more lately. The 3-0 midweek was his highest rated game of the season to that point, and this 3-0 win has now bettered that significantly. This is in fact his first appearance in our top three this season. And it’s also our highest rated game of the season overall. That’s not the first time that correlation has happened!
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
Comments / 0