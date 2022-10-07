ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Open House at the Caldwell Parsonage

The Caldwell Parsonage invites visitors to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The event is part of Union County’s annual Four Centuries in a Weekend. “Rev. James Caldwell,” aka Doc Burkhardt, will greet guests on Sunday. Student docents will provide tours of the Parsonage and of the adjacent Tool Museum in the carriage house.
UNION, NJ
Society
Union Township Fire Department’s annual Open House

The Union Township Fire Department held their annual open house on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The free family event featured hot dogs, snacks, a bounce house, obstacle course, fire hose spray station, firehouse tours, a smoke/safety trailer, vehicle extrication demo and other demonstrations.
UNION, NJ
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
BROOKLYN, NY
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ

