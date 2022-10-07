Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Open House at the Caldwell Parsonage
The Caldwell Parsonage invites visitors to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The event is part of Union County’s annual Four Centuries in a Weekend. “Rev. James Caldwell,” aka Doc Burkhardt, will greet guests on Sunday. Student docents will provide tours of the Parsonage and of the adjacent Tool Museum in the carriage house.
West New York announces annual Halloween festivities
West New York residents are in for a treat again this Halloween, a trick or treat that is. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman and the Board of Commissioners invite locals to participate in an array of activities. In 2022, the town will be hosting its annual Fall Festival, Ragamuffin...
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Renna Media
Union Township Fire Department’s annual Open House
The Union Township Fire Department held their annual open house on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The free family event featured hot dogs, snacks, a bounce house, obstacle course, fire hose spray station, firehouse tours, a smoke/safety trailer, vehicle extrication demo and other demonstrations.
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark
When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
6sqft
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
