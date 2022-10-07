Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.

