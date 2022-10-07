ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocola, OK

Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas

Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
kosu.org

Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate

Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
