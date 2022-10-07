Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
FSPD searching for a young man
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas
Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Smith police searching for missing teen
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
kosu.org
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Lincoln warehouse owner speaks up about massive fire
Local fire departments responded to a massive fire at Latco Truss Warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas.
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Man shot to death inside home in Crawford County
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department investigates the death of a man after he was found shot inside his home near Kibler.
Comments / 0