Read full article on original website
Related
Are Pizza Buffets a Thing of The Past in Boise?
Boise has quite a few pizza places to choose from and I would argue that the only thing better than a pizza place is a pizza buffet. Anything is possible when at a pizza buffet. You can tire out the kids with all the carbs and cheese while you getting to indulge in the greatness that is bottomless pizza. Also – there is nothing quite like hitting the pizza buffet (or any buffet for that matter) during the cold months of winter. There’s no feeling more satisfying than hitting the couch after a buffet – even if you’re not supposed to lie down after a meal.
Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest
As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court
If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
New Store Inside Old Boise Dive Bar Hosts Grand Opening This Week
Back in March, Southeast Boise was surprised when one of the neighborhood’s older businesses announced that the shopping center it called home didn’t want to renew its lease. In a message to Facebook followers, Eastside Tavern let their fans know that the Eastgate Shopping Center told them that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Singles Unleash On What Dating In Boise Is REALLY Like
Everything is going to start to smell like Pumpkin Spice, whether you like it or not. You're going to star hearing Christmas music like, now, even though it's way too early. Single folks are going to dive head-first into cuffing season. That's right. It's about to get Cufftastic in the...
What Every Boise Blockbuster Video Store Looks Like Now in 2022
I was recently chatting with some coworkers the other day about what movie-watching and video streaming used to be like, and we had a lot of fun sharing our memories. It’s crazy how different it is today!. We started reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ when you could go...
How Much Beer Does Idaho Drink in One Year? Compared to Other States
You can’t live in Idaho and not at least be familiar with the drinking culture, or the fact that we have so many incredible vineyards and breweries and local product etc. In fact, some might say there's a drinking problem in Idaho... but the information below might change your mind a little... maybe.
One Woman’s Humiliating Encounter with Intellectual Elitism in Boise
My Thirty-Something Bachelor's: late but worth the wait. It wasn't all that long ago that I finished my Bachelor's degree. I was 35 at the time, and a transfer student several times over. Tried as I had to concentrate on completing my degree, getting through college as an adult learner was extremely difficult.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Boise Dad is Homeless, Employed, and Struggling to Feed His Children
Stopped at a red light and headed south at the intersection of Milwaukee and Fairview, a Boise homeless man approached my car yesterday afternoon. Despite the leathery texture of his sun-worn face, he appeared to be in his mid-30s like me. Handsome and Homeless. As he drew closer, his steps...
Massive ‘Stranger Things’ Themed Party Coming to Downtown Boise
Something in the air just changes in the Treasure Valley every October--maybe it is the literal increase in allergies due to, well, nature--or maybe it's the "spooky" vibe that takes over? With pumpkins out everywhere, haunted attractions open for business, patios decorated and surely Harrison Boulevard preparing to the the spookiest street in the West, it's fair to say that SOMETHING is in the air.
Discounted Microchip Clinic Being Held For Boise Cats
There are very few things more important to ANYONE compared to their furry, lovable, pets. Here in Idaho, we love our pets and there is no denying that. Sit down at any patio or brewery in the Treasure Valley and you are sure to see plenty of doggos running around enjoying the scene. Of course, there are just as many cat people in the Treasure Valley, too, and this news is for them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Over 25 Trunk-or-Treat Events Planned in Boise and the Treasure Valley for 2022
If there's one thing the Treasure Valley really knows how to do right during Halloween season, it's host the best Trunk or Treats!. If you're one of our newer neighbors, you may not be familiar with "Trunk-or-Treats." Where you grew up, each town had its own official trick-or-treat hours and going door-to-door is how you got it done. While kids still do some door-to-door Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night, it's not how you score the best haul of candy in our area!
Boise Police On The Lookout For Serial Pride Flag Saboteur
If you find yourself walking down the street and you encounter a flag that you don't care for, what do you do?. If you said "burn it," then Boise Police are hot on your tail. A Boise couple recently discovered the pride flag they have flying outside their home had been tampered with...for the third time. This time it was lit on fire. Brett Perry, one half of the couple, explains:
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Spooky Map Shows You How to Find the Best Halloween Displays in Boise
Who says decorating the yard should just happen at Christmas time? Families around the Treasure Valley are getting in the spooky spirit with some over-the-top Halloween decorations!. If your family loves Halloween as much as we do, wouldn't going to check out as many of them as you can be...
You Won’t Believe Zoo Boise’s 1916 Origin Story
Zoo Boise is such a special place. So many of you have already experienced it and will find this history fascinating. I certainly did. If you have not been to Zoo Boise, it is well worth a visit. Kids or not, it is a great place to be and explore. I went with my son and met with Jeff Agosta, Friends of Zoo Boise, Marketing & PR. He has lots of fun knowledge about the Zoo and its history and after telling me about it also led me to the website which showcases the history beautifully.
Red Lights Illuminate Boise This Week For A Special Cause
We’ve always shown major support for our firefighters throughout the year but this month marks a time when we remember our fallen heroes. The second of this month marked the beginning of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, which will go until Sunday, October 9th. Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters pays tribute to those who died while serving in the line of duty. To show support for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, families, businesses, and other local entities use red lights to light their buildings for the evening.
BF buys GF Idaho Lottery Ticket. She Wins. Who Gets The Money?
He was just trying to make his girlfriend's day a little better. After she gets home from her job at UPS, Kacie Nilson had some Idaho Lottery scratchies to go through. Luckily, her boyfriend had just that waiting for her. Like numerous times before, Kacie scratched off each ticket. Only...
Caldwell Police Search For Two Missing, Endangered Teens
Breaking news out of Caldwell has authorities asking for help from the public in finding two missing, endangered teens. It's the news that any parent dreads hearing and two local families are experiencing this nightmare today. Now more than ever, the public is being asked to step up and help with the search for two 15-year-old children that need to be located.
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0