Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2022: what to expect this year

While technically the Friday before might well have some better price cuts, the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals rarely disappoint in their own right - and we expect that to be the same this year.

It's now a simple fact that the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals that offer new or deeper cuts - or just keep excellent offerings going - are the next best way to save big on some of the best gaming headsets going. It's the time of year that keeps on giving, and there's still plenty to peruse if you need something as a gift, or for yourself over the holidays.

In terms of specifics, we expect there to be something for everyone, touching every platform going from PC to Switch and the consoles in between. However, we think there might be some brand new, record-low prices on the now-larger and more complete PS5 headset and Xbox Series X headset ranges, as well as those that offer the ability to cut the cord, in the form of the top Xbox Series X wireless headset and top PS5 wireless headset for you. We've seen more of these sets come out this past year, and premiums on such sets can often be wiped out totally in the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals.

On this page, we'll be tracking the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals and providing all the information and predictions around them from now on. Remember, a great gaming headset will offer superb audio, a solid mic output, a comfortable fit, and ease of connectivity, and there's easily going to be something that ticks all those boxes - and is within your budget range - during the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals later this year.

When will the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals start?

Cyber Monday is going to be Monday, November 28 this year. But given the fact that it's part of a blockbuster deals weekend that includes Black Friday too, it will likely have its own deals, as well as carry on a bunch from the previous bonanza.

As we've come to witness and experience, more broadly, lots of retailers always want to get in there first so we're seeing lots of deals dropping way earlier than the big weekend itself. And on the weekend itself, you'll usually see the same Black Friday offers turn into Cyber Monday headset deals, with price cuts just rolling on. But Cyber Monday deals are really the last chance to bag a quality set at a discounted price; there's nothing after the Monday to roll into, so it's usually a cut-off point.

Where will the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals be?

You can bet your bottom dollar that the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals to be found this year will be right here on this very webpage. However, we all know who will be the main players: check out the below retailers now to get your eye in and to bookmark any pages ahead of the great deals that will come next month.

US

Amazon: likely to roll out deals over the weekend and into Monday

Best Buy: traditionally excellent for deals on big-name brands

Walmart: reliable discounts on budget and top headsets

Newegg: PC component specialist likely to offer plenty of deals

Razer: there are always price cuts at Razer that will go into the Monday

UK

Amazon: always the best first port of call for gaming headset deals

Very: will often have some big-name deals going

Overclockers: PC specialists but also great for headsets

Ebuyer: regularly slashes the prices of gaming headsets for Cyber Monday

Currys: the big electricals retailer will have deals online and in-store

Razer: know a Razer headset is for you? Go direct and browse its sets



Last year's Cyber Monday gaming headset deals

We often like to look back at last year's Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - not out of any weird sentimental reason - but rather because they often provide a great insight into what headsets tend to go on offer, and what the level of price cuts generally are too. You can see a bunch of our picks from last year and how we described them at the time below.

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2021 - US

Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Recon 200 from Turtle Beach is a really good option for those of you looking for a good headset that won't decimate your budget, especially with its integrated bass boost functionality. Grab this good deal while you still can.



HyperX CloudX Stinger Core | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core will easily pair with your Xbox console and is a great entry-level headset. This is an officially licensed Xbox product, and savings on these aren't common, so if you're looking to spend less and save more, act now.



Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The BlackShark V2 ranks as one of the best gaming headsets from Razer in years. The X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative that doesn't compromise on quality. This price drop is a steal.



Razer Kraken | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Razer Kraken is easy to recommend. It's easy to use, has solid audio quality, a robust build, and you can plug it into anything with that audio jack. Great option, especially at this historically low price.



Logitech G335 wired | $69.99 $49.98 at Walmart

Save $20 – This entry-level gaming headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch is great value for money at just $49.99 at Walmart, with its clear sound, comfortable headband, and availability in a range of colors.



Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | £99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Bold, bright, and bass-y, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition has THX 7.1 Surround Sound and retractable noise-cancelling mic. For $50 off, this is one to seriously consider.



HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – This wired stereo gaming headset from HyperX is an affordable option for you PC, PS4, and Xbox One owners out there. Comfortable, with a clean and versatile sound profile, the Cloud Alpha Pro is a solid all-rounder.



HyperX Cloud 2 | $99.99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 – The Cloud 2 gaming headset from HyperX is a solid option for those of you playing on PC. With a great $40 saving at Walmart, the Cloud 2 is great no matter if you're gaming or switching on the virtual 7.1 surround sound to watch TV and film.

Razer Blackshark V2 wired | $99.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 – The BlackShark V2 Wired has compatibility for all new and last gen platforms, boasts amazing audio, and excellent sound isolation. This is a great $30 sale from Best Buy on a headset that comes highly recommended.



HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless | $139.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 – It's sales like this that make us love Cyber Monday. This stereo gaming headset for PC, PS4, and PS5 is $60 off at Best Buy and that's a great price for a recommended headset. Crystal clear quality and a great sound profile make this a solid mid-level headset.



Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2021 - UK

HyperX Cloud Alpha | £79.99 £44.99 at Currys

Save £35 – This gaming headset from HyperX is a solid entry-level headset, particularly with £35 knocked off the asking price. Available in both black and red, the Cloud Alpha is a good option for PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.



Razer Barracuda X | £99.99 £55.99 at Currys

Save £44 – Boasting support for PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch, along with virtual surround sound and a noise-cancelling microphone, the Razer Barracuda X is a solid option for those of you on a budget. Particularly with this £44 discount at Currys.



Razer Kraken Kitty Edition | £92.99 £65.99 at Currys

Save £27 - This deal got us excited: the infamous Razer Kraken Kitty Edition headset, in adorable baby pink, steeply discounted ahead of Black Friday. PC compatible, earcup controls, and cuteness.



Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | £129.99 £91.99 at Currys

Save £37 – The BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gaming headset in black is discounted by £37 at Currys. That's a solid discount on a great headset with compatibility for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime 7.1 gaming headset | £100 £79.99 at Currys

Save £20 - The SteelSeries Arctis Prime has a significant discounts. You'll find £20 shaved off the price of this 7.1 surround sound set of cups, leaving us with an excellent £79.99 sales price that isn't likely to be beaten.



SteelSeries Arctis 7 | £159.99 £109.99 at Currys

Save £50 – The Arctis 7 from SteelSeries is a fantastic 7.1 gaming headset, boasting a noise-cancelling microphone, on-ear control, and great audio quality. The Arctis 7 is a great option for PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch owners.



Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless | £159.99 £119.99 at Currys

Save £40 – Whether you're gaming, listening to music, or watching films, this 7.1 gaming headset from Corsair is a great option for all. With its RGB lighting on each earcup and immersive, high-fidelity sound, this is one discount you shouldn't skip out on.

Astro A40 wired gaming headset + MixAmp Pro TR | £249.99 £201.48 at Amazon

Save £48 - It's gone back up a bit, but this is still a great price on the Astro A40 PS5 gaming headset with the MixAmp Pro. It's a perfect headset for any of you that are after some high-end audio for their new-gen console. Take advantage while you can.



Astro A10 gaming headset | £59.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're after a cheap headset, you'll find an excellent £20 discount on this Astro A10. Perfect for a budget-friendly setup, the A10 is compatible with all current and previous generation consoles and PC.



Astro A50 | £249.99 £199.99 at Currys

Save £50 – A great price for the Astro 50, a 7.1 gaming headset that boasts "true surround sound", on-ear controls, a noise-cancelling microphone, and compatibility with PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Don't miss out on the Astra 50 as it drops under £200 for Cyber Monday.

