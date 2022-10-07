Read full article on original website
Related
NBC News
G7 leaders to meet with President Zelenskyy in emergency response to Russian missile attacks
Following a barrage of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, both the UN General Assembly and the G7 convene to discuss Putin's recent escalations.Oct. 10, 2022.
AOL Corp
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
A top-of-the-line Russian nuclear-powered submarine has gone missing from its harbor in the Arctic along with its rumored "doomsday weapon," according to multiple reports. NATO has reportedly warned members that Russia's Belgorod submarine no longer appeared to be operating out of its White Sea base, where it has been active since July. Officials warned that Russia may plan to test Belgorod's "Poseidon" weapons system, a drone equipped with a nuclear bomb that Russia has claimed is capable of creating a "radioactive tsunami," according to Italian media.
Putin attacks over a dozen Ukrainian cities in ‘retaliation’ for bridge explosion
Russia President Vladimir Putin is saying the barrage of violence across more than a dozen Ukrainian cities is “retaliation” for an explosion on the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the attack. NBC News’ Cal Perry has more details on the conflict.Oct. 10, 2022.
Hong Kong nixes U.S. sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Israel says ‘historic’ sea border deal struck with Lebanon
Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It’s a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some obstacles, including some expected...
Former Nigerian Scam Artist Speaks Out
“Don’t you think you’re worthy of being loved?” was the question that hooked an American woman into giving $248,800 to a scammer online, later tracked to Nigeria. Many online scams originate from that West African country. In a nation suffering from extremely high poverty levels, many see online crime as their only choice. Jacob Ward takes us to Nigeria where one now-reformed con artist opens up about why, and how, he did what he did.Oct. 8, 2022.
Russia’s new commander for Ukraine is known for being ‘brutal’
Russia appoints a new commander for Ukraine, after facing military challenges in eastern Ukraine. Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor discuss what's next after Russia’s retaliatory attacks.Oct. 10, 2022.
NBC News
513K+
Followers
57K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0