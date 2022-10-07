“Don’t you think you’re worthy of being loved?” was the question that hooked an American woman into giving $248,800 to a scammer online, later tracked to Nigeria. Many online scams originate from that West African country. In a nation suffering from extremely high poverty levels, many see online crime as their only choice. Jacob Ward takes us to Nigeria where one now-reformed con artist opens up about why, and how, he did what he did.Oct. 8, 2022.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO