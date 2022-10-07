ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report

A top-of-the-line Russian nuclear-powered submarine has gone missing from its harbor in the Arctic along with its rumored "doomsday weapon," according to multiple reports. NATO has reportedly warned members that Russia's Belgorod submarine no longer appeared to be operating out of its White Sea base, where it has been active since July. Officials warned that Russia may plan to test Belgorod's "Poseidon" weapons system, a drone equipped with a nuclear bomb that Russia has claimed is capable of creating a "radioactive tsunami," according to Italian media.
MILITARY
NBC News

Hong Kong nixes U.S. sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected...
POLITICS
NBC News

Israel says ‘historic’ sea border deal struck with Lebanon

Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It’s a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some obstacles, including some expected...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Former Nigerian Scam Artist Speaks Out

“Don’t you think you’re worthy of being loved?” was the question that hooked an American woman into giving $248,800 to a scammer online, later tracked to Nigeria. Many online scams originate from that West African country. In a nation suffering from extremely high poverty levels, many see online crime as their only choice. Jacob Ward takes us to Nigeria where one now-reformed con artist opens up about why, and how, he did what he did.Oct. 8, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

