Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Special education teacher accused of being 'under the influence of alcohol in public
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WJLA) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Virginia was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in Loudoun...
WSET
Baltimore non-profit aims to get more adults with autism hired
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and 85% of adults with autism with college degrees are unemployed. The Howard County Autism Society in Baltimore started an Autism Hiring Program to connect businesses to adults with autism. One of the programs success stories starts at Clark’s Hardware in Elliott City.
Comments / 0