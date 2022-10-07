ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Baltimore non-profit aims to get more adults with autism hired

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and 85% of adults with autism with college degrees are unemployed. The Howard County Autism Society in Baltimore started an Autism Hiring Program to connect businesses to adults with autism. One of the programs success stories starts at Clark’s Hardware in Elliott City.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy