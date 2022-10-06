ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WSET

Texas city ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses

A Texas city issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York. New York cannot accommodate the number of buses we have coming here to our city," Adams said at a news conference.
EL PASO, TX

