BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was a scary moment on the sidelines during what should have been a joyous occasion. Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart, who formerly held the same position at Indiana before coming to Ann Arbor in 2021, collapsed on the sidelines, having what was an apparent seizure in the first quarter. Once the band had stopped playing, the stadium fell silent, trying to understand what was happening as the cart came out onto the field, well away from the action of the game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO