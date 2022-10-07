Read full article on original website
Ten Takeaways: Maryland week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team hosts the Maryland Terrapins this week at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers and Terrapins meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Indiana comes in with a record of 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Maryland is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Kickoff is set for 3:30 ET and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The play-by-play announcer will be Anish Shroff, the color analyst will be Brock Osweiler, and the sideline reporter will be Taylor McGregor.
Hoosier Hysterics Podcast: Sydney Parrish
Sydney Parrish was the ultimate Indiana high school star, leading her Hamilton Southeastern Royals to a state title her junior year, then etching her name amongst the all-time greats by becoming Miss Basketball as a senior. As a top-ranked, 5-star recruit she could’ve played anywhere she wanted, and initially chose...
Watch: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson at Big Ten basketball media day
Watch what Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson had to say at Big Ten basketball media day. One of the key things Jackson-Davis said was about winning big this year:. “I think that’s the last thing for my legacy here, being a part of a great team.”
Everything Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said during his Big Ten basketball media day Q&A
Here is everything Mike Woodson said at the podium today at Big Ten basketball media day. KEVIN WARREN: The next coach to the podium is the head basketball coach at Indiana University, Mike Woodson, who is not only a great college and pro player, but brought so much panache to the Big Ten Conference. Does a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs through his charity golf tournament.
