KTSA
Paxton accusing Biden executive order of encouraging left-leaning influence in electoral process
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous states are sending a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that one Executive Order be rescinded because of the power it gives federal agencies to influence the electoral process. Attorney General Ken Paxton says Texas is one of the States demanding the action...
KTSA
Texas is one of 22 states turning to Supreme Court to overturn lower court decision on illegal immigration law
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is one of 22 states now petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent decision by the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on illegal immigration policy. In a release, Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Ninth Circuit...
Hong Kong dismisses U.S. sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
Hong Kong's leader says he will implement only United Nations sanctions, not U.S. ones, after a yacht linked to a Russian tycoon docked in the city.
In pivotal New Jersey congressional race, Kean Jr. eschews local press
Tom Kean Jr. has not given advance notice of his public appearances, banking instead on his famous name and the local media’s decreased relevance.
The Fed’s Powell is risking a recession to crush inflation. A lot of Democrats are ok with that.
The extraordinary show of bipartisan support — Powell’s policies are widely backed by Republicans — is a reflection of both the years he has spent cultivating relationships on Capitol Hill.
Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races
The retiring Republican congressman is one of Donald Trump’s top intra-party critics.
Republicans are chasing key governorships. There’s one big thing missing.
The GOP candidates for governor in several key swing states are largely absent from the TV airwaves.
KTSA
But Who’s Doing The Kicking?
As far as I can tell, and from what I know of ass kicking, Russia is getting theirs well-kicked in Ukraine. A lot of us question if we’re getting the truth, or some sort of packaged narrative, since governments are not often good-faith actors. If you want to stop...
