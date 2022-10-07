Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Police deploy taser, take first-degree burglary suspect into custody in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for first-degree burglary Monday night after a person came home and found him inside. Ryan Snyder, 28, was arrested and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond. Court documents state he entered a residence in...
KIMT
Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
KIMT
Man accused of leading north Iowa authorities on high-speed pursuit taken into custody
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month is in custody after he fled again. Nicholas Wilmarth is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on felony theft and drug charges along with multiple other crimes.
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm since the start of the month totaling $3350.
KGLO News
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
KIMT
Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned. He was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
KIMT
Mason City mayor says state money will help create 'world-class bike park'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Mayor Bill Schickel says a $4.5 million in state funds will create a “world-class bike park” just north of kayak/white water area near 12th Street in Mason City. Mayor Schickel, City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Cerro Gordo County representatives, and members of North Iowa...
kwayradio.com
2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme
A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
KAAL-TV
Authorities still investigating death of Worth Co. woman found in Shell Rock River
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Friday into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Melissa Jo Olson, of Northwood, IA in rural Worth Co. was found dead near 390th St. and Raven Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
KIMT
Check those tickets! A $2M Powerball ticket was sold in Forest City
FOREST CITY, Iowa - A $2M Powerball ticket was sold at a Forest City Casey’s. The Iowa Lottery said Tuesday that the prize was won in Monday’s drawing and came one number away from winning the $403.9M jackpot. The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s, 1132 Highway...
KGLO News
Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — The sentencing hearing for a Chicago man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in downtown Mason City last year has been delayed. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th of last year near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
2:32 p.m. Two more juveniles at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 9:59 p.m. Nikki Gesme turned herself in on local warrant.
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Comments / 0