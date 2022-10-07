Read full article on original website
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
architectureartdesigns.com
7510 Zimple by OJT in New Orleans, USA
OJT has designed the 7510 Zimple project in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is in fact an extension project where the new building is linked to the primary residence in the adjacent spot, creating spaces that satisfy the needs of the family. The project occupies a previously vacant parcel adjacent the...
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
hwy.co
The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname
Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
Cookbook looks back at dynamic Popeyes founder and his food
Copeland's son Al Copeland Jr. said he and authors Chris Rose and Kit Wohl tried to capture the “real life and times of Al Copeland" in the book released last month.
NOLA.com
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
gentillymessenger.com
Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend
This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
Garden & Gun
Five Ghost Stories from the Haunted Houses of New Orleans
Aboveground cemeteries, voodoo priestesses, rumored vampires, and a history of cholera and yellow fever outbreaks, enslavement, fires, and floods—little wonder New Orleans is known for being one of the most haunted cities in America. Here, five locals share their scariest nights in their own homes, confronting that which cannot be explained. I’ll go first—my Esplanade Avenue ghost is as active as they come.
Loyola Maroon
Cane’s hosts city’s first fried chicken festival in two years
New Orleans hosted its annual Fried Chicken Festival on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Lakefront for the first time in two years. This event was canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals and out-of-towners alike flocked to the festival grounds to get a taste...
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
fox8live.com
Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
Woman in New Orleans Questions Five-Figure Water Bill [PHOTO]
We've all been shocked once or twice by a utility bill, but I don't think I have ever seen a bill with this many digits attached.
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the 2022 Gentilly Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The festival that celebrates all things Gentilly returns this weekend after a pandemic hiatus. Considering going to the Gentilly Festival? Here's what you need to know. The Gentilly Festival kicks off Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where...
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
Military wife moves to New Orleans with husband & her other ‘loves’
The Orchid Lady Grows Good Stuff
Have you seen her? Police search for missing New Orleans woman
According to the New Orleans Police Department, 46-year-old Brandy Ann Melerine was reported missing on October 7.
uptownmessenger.com
Prince of Wales to second-line on Sunday
The Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club will second-line through the Touro-Bouligny, Central City, Garden District and the Irish Channel on Sunday. Prince of Wales is one of the oldest social and pleasure clubs in New Orleans, dating back to 1928. Formed by dock workers, its roots are in the Irish Channel and other Uptown neighborhoods along the river.
City of New Orleans shares new details about postponed road projects
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans shared new details with WWL-TV Saturday afternoon as to why two major roadwork projects were postponed last week. The first project would have closed South Carrollton between Earhart Blvd. and Fig Street on Monday, Oct. 3, but that morning the City sent out a notice that the project was postponed.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Missing boaters rescued after apparent shark attack off Louisiana coast
EMPIRE - The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Sunday after they were stranded in shark-filled waters 25 miles off the Louisiana shore. According to the Coast Guard, a concerned family member had called when the boaters never came back. It was soon discovered their boat sank, and the three were trapped 25 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
