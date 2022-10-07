ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

verylocal.com

Meet New Orleans TikToker Alex Robinson

If you’re on New Orleans TikTok, you probably already know who Alex Robinson is. With more than 63,000 followers on the app alone, Robinson has built a massive following in the New Orleans community. Robinson found her spark during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by creating New Orleans-centric...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report

For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
hwy.co

The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname

Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Utility Bill
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Break
Politics
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA
