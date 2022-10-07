Read full article on original website
Related
verylocal.com
Meet New Orleans TikToker Alex Robinson
If you’re on New Orleans TikTok, you probably already know who Alex Robinson is. With more than 63,000 followers on the app alone, Robinson has built a massive following in the New Orleans community. Robinson found her spark during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by creating New Orleans-centric...
wwno.org
New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report
For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
theadvocate.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hwy.co
The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname
Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
NOLA.com
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
FodorsTravel
A Guide to Visiting and Supporting the Black-Owned Businesses of Tremé, New Orleans
Looking for Black-owned businesses to support on your next visit to New Orleans? Try these spots located in Tremé, the oldest African American neighborhood in the United States. Black culture and history are the heartbeats of New Orleans. As the oldest African American neighborhood in the country, Faubourg Tremé,...
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS — After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in...
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cookbook looks back at dynamic Popeyes founder and his food
Copeland's son Al Copeland Jr. said he and authors Chris Rose and Kit Wohl tried to capture the “real life and times of Al Copeland" in the book released last month.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 6? Vote now.
Week 6 of the high school football season didn't disappoint with plenty of big time performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
La. AG says NOLA is ‘being run like a third-world country’
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said that New Orleans – the largest city in his state – is “being run like a third world country” this week.
fox8live.com
Violent weekend sees 15 robberies and car break-ins, two murders in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police investigated 15 robberies across New Orleans over the weekend, along with one shooting and two murders. The violence began Friday night when the NOPD says a 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 7) outside a Mid-City ice cream shop where he reportedly worked.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview...
St. Roch gunshot victim dies after arriving at the hospital Sunday evening
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street.
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0