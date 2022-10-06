Read full article on original website
Gervonta Davis: A ‘Tank’ who KO’s heavyweights ‘is big boy dead?’
Gervonta Davis is not only a Pay Per View star who commands attention from fans wherever he goes, but “Tank” also can floor any opponent. It’s a known fact that lightweight Davis carries extra power. But as WBN reported previously, the Premier Boxing Champions PPC earner did something mentor Floyd Mayweather can also claim.
Undefeated Ernesto Mercado puts lightweight stars on notice
20-year-old undefeated blue-chip prospect, lightweight Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (7-0, 7 KOs), who’s won all seven of his professional bouts by knockout and was a 2020 Olympic Trials Silver Medalist, wants to put every fighter in the lightweight division on notice. Born and raised in Pomona, California, Tito...
Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run
Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
Wilder vs Helenius UK TV networks reject Pay Per View clash
Wilder vs Helenius won’t feature on any of the significant British boxing networks after Premier Boxing Champions booked in the Pay Per View. Charging $74.99 on FOX Sports PPV in the United States, PBC wants a return for the WBC heavyweight title. They’ve opted to also ask for a PPV fee worldwide.
Shock videos of drug testing “hypocrisy” by Eddie Hearn go viral
Several videos of boxing promoter Eddie Hearn blasting other boxers for failed tests in the same situation Conor Benn is amid went viral. In the aftermath of Hearn attempting to put on a catchweight fight when his fighter had tested positive two weeks before, clips of the Matchroom Boxing boss giving others a dressing down have been shared thousands of times.
Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta for Euro title on Nov 19 in UK
THE QUEENSBERRY PAIR of Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European super bantamweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory...
Robeisy Ramirez warns Jessie Magdaleno ahead of Oct 29 bout
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez, the southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. In order to earn that opportunity, Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will have to take care of business against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Eddie Hearn in sustained, unprecedented backlash from UK fans
Promoter Eddie Hearn is currently in a position where he’s never been, as UK fans give the Matchroom Boxing boss a tongue-lashing. Hearn faces widespread criticism for his actions in a unique happening not previously known to the man behind Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua. After Conor Benn failed...
Caleb Plant, Anthony Dirrell take verbal shots at each other
Former super middleweight world champions Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell shared insights into their respective training camps and more during a virtual press conference ahead of their upcoming WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15 in the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Deontay Wilder reveals comeback, weight loss, and trainer decision
Deontay Wilder has revealed his decision to lose weight, stave off retirement and commit his future to trainer Malik Scott. “The Bronze Bomber” is ready to battle Robert Helenius on October 15 in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator bout this weekend. Wilder, on the back of two losses to...
