Here’s The Real Reason Why McDonald’s Nuggets Always Come In One Of 4 Shapes

McDonald’s chicken McNuggets are one of the fast food chain’s most beloved items. According to a Business Insider video that used footage from one of the company’s factories, fans now know that these come in four distinct shapes.

Whether you ever realized it or not, a box of McNuggets often features the following shapes— the “bell,” the “boot,” the “ball,” and the “bone/bow tie,” as reported by Reader’s Digest.

Many consumers (including one curious customer who wrote on the McDonald’s Canada website) have wondered why there are four distinct nugget shapes at all. In response, one company representative replied that these shapes sizes ensure that they all take the same time to cook.

This, they stressed, is necessary for ensuring food safety. In addition, having different shapes can be fun for children (and adults too!)As for why there are four and not any other number, the Q & A page jokes that “three would’ve been too few. Five would’ve been, like, wacky.” The more ya know!