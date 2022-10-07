ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NBC News

Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy

On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
AL.com

Alabama House Democratic leader says Tommy Tuberville’s view on reparations ‘insane’

The Democratic leader in the Alabama House of Representatives condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s claim that Democrats want reparations for Black Americans because they support compensation for criminals, calling the Republican senator’s assertions “insane.”. Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville joined fellow Democrats in denouncing statements Tuberville made at...
Michigan Advance

Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Michigan Advance.
105.3 RNB

Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement

Trump's band of merry fascists drive a narrative of scarcity and fear to keep their supporters in line. When people say Democracy is on the line, it is not just about the functionality and fairness of American elections. The post Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement appeared first on NewsOne.
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama appeals court reverses Mobile lawyer’s contempt citation

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday unanimously reversed a Mobile County judge’s criminal contempt citation against a lawyer who was trying to serve another lawyer with a subpoena. The lawyer held in contempt, Christine Hernandez, now will not have to the $100 fine that Mobile County Circuit...
AL.com

Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve

After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
