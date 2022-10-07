Read full article on original website
Whitmire: The Alabama GOP is a joke. Alabama Democrats are the punchline.
If the head of the Alabama Democratic Party voted with an ID he made himself, and if the Alabama Secretary of State said that ID was not a valid voter ID, the Alabama GOP would call a press conference. They’d fire off press releases to every news outlet in the...
Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy
On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
Black Alabamians Fear Their Voices Won't Be Heard in the Midterms as They Vote in Contested Districts
A court tossed out Alabama’s map for diluting Black voting power. Alabamians must vote in those districts next month anyway.
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Alabama House Democratic leader says Tommy Tuberville’s view on reparations ‘insane’
The Democratic leader in the Alabama House of Representatives condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s claim that Democrats want reparations for Black Americans because they support compensation for criminals, calling the Republican senator’s assertions “insane.”. Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville joined fellow Democrats in denouncing statements Tuberville made at...
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement
Trump's band of merry fascists drive a narrative of scarcity and fear to keep their supporters in line. When people say Democracy is on the line, it is not just about the functionality and fairness of American elections. The post Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement appeared first on NewsOne.
NAACP denounces 'flat out racist' remarks by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville at Trump rally
WASHINGTON — Leaders of major civil rights organizations condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Monday for suggesting in remarks about reparations at a Trump rally over the weekend that descendants of Black slaves are criminals. "Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening," NAACP President Derrick...
Doug Jones: Tuberville’s ‘racist rant ... harkens back to a really dark time’
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones went live on Twitter Sunday night to discuss his successor Sen. Tommy Tuberville and his criticism of “pro-crime” Democrats at a rally over the weekend. “This is a bridge too far. This racist rant at a MAGA rally just can’t go uncalled out....
Sen. Tommy Tuberville draws fire for ‘pro-crime’ reparations comment: ‘Straight up racism’
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville continues to draw fire for controversial comments he made linking reparations with crime. Speaking at a Nevada rally, Tuberville, R-Alabama, said Democrats weren’t soft on crime but instead promoted it to benefit themselves. “They’re not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama appeals court reverses Mobile lawyer’s contempt citation
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday unanimously reversed a Mobile County judge’s criminal contempt citation against a lawyer who was trying to serve another lawyer with a subpoena. The lawyer held in contempt, Christine Hernandez, now will not have to the $100 fine that Mobile County Circuit...
MSNBC
Alabama Sen. Tuberville makes racially charged comments at Trump rally
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is facing backlash after making racially charged remarks during a Trump rally in Alabama where he claimed Democrats want reparations to give to those who "do the crime." NBC's Jonathan Allen reports.Oct. 10, 2022.
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
How Black Latinos found a future in an Alabama HBCU after slavery
Afro-Latinos went to Jim Crow Alabama for education at a Black school. The story is a reminder that Black history is part of Latino history.
