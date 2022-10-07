ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
Quartz

Economics recession vs earnings recession

An economic recession—loosely defined as GDP falling for two consecutive quarters in a row—isn’t quite at America’s doorstep yet. 📈 Inflation may be high, but it is slowing down. 💪 The labor market is strong with the unemployment rate falling. 🏠 Household balance sheets...
WacoTrib.com

Tyler Cowen: A crisis is coming in Europe. The only question is, which kind?

European governments are facing a choice of which kind of crisis to have: an energy crisis or a fiscal crisis. The global economy may hang in the balance. Estimates of the size of the energy price shock vary, but one plausible assessment runs in the range of 6% to 8% of GDP for Europe. One response to this shock would be to let energy prices rise and allow the private sector to adjust. This would mean higher costs for manufacturing, higher home heating bills, and lower disposable income to spend on other goods and services. In broad terms, it would be like the energy price shock of 1979 and the following recession.
The Independent

UK’s economic growth to slow further in 2023 as incomes squeezed – IMF

The UK’s economic growth could improve in the short term but sharply reduce in 2023 as consumer spending catches up with rampant inflation and higher interest rates, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.The slowdown of the global economy has intensified since April as it faces “stubbornly” high inflation, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.In the UK, the economy is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6% in 2022, a 0.4% upgrade from the IMF’s previous forecast in July.However, growth will then fall sharply to just 0.3% in 2023 with the IMF downgrading its forecast...
Fortune

Larry Summers has a plan for financing global survival

Bill Clinton's former U.S. Treasury Secretary has a bold plan for the World Bank that requires bold commitments totalling $30 billion. Governments must approve a bold new mandate for the World Bank to tackle sustainability for the first time, otherwise the institution will fail in its mission to curb poverty since the two goals are intimately intertwined.
Reuters

French central bank trims economic growth estimate

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
CNBC

'We must change course': UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession

Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
