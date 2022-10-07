Read full article on original website
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
Fitch predicts deeper UK recession; mortgage rates climb – as it happened
Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward release of debt-cutting plan, as Bank of England announces new measures to support pensions sector through crisis
7 of the world’s top economic minds think a global recession is coming. Some say it’s already here
Billionaires, investors, and the world’s sharpest economic minds have increasingly publicized their views on whether the global economy is headed toward a recession.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Treasurer says Australia likely to avoid recession but admits global economy is ‘dangerous’
Jim Chalmers says spiralling energy costs the most ‘problematic aspect of our inflation problem’ through to mid-2023
Quartz
Economics recession vs earnings recession
An economic recession—loosely defined as GDP falling for two consecutive quarters in a row—isn’t quite at America’s doorstep yet. 📈 Inflation may be high, but it is slowing down. 💪 The labor market is strong with the unemployment rate falling. 🏠 Household balance sheets...
WacoTrib.com
Tyler Cowen: A crisis is coming in Europe. The only question is, which kind?
European governments are facing a choice of which kind of crisis to have: an energy crisis or a fiscal crisis. The global economy may hang in the balance. Estimates of the size of the energy price shock vary, but one plausible assessment runs in the range of 6% to 8% of GDP for Europe. One response to this shock would be to let energy prices rise and allow the private sector to adjust. This would mean higher costs for manufacturing, higher home heating bills, and lower disposable income to spend on other goods and services. In broad terms, it would be like the energy price shock of 1979 and the following recession.
UK’s economic growth to slow further in 2023 as incomes squeezed – IMF
The UK’s economic growth could improve in the short term but sharply reduce in 2023 as consumer spending catches up with rampant inflation and higher interest rates, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.The slowdown of the global economy has intensified since April as it faces “stubbornly” high inflation, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.In the UK, the economy is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6% in 2022, a 0.4% upgrade from the IMF’s previous forecast in July.However, growth will then fall sharply to just 0.3% in 2023 with the IMF downgrading its forecast...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Nobel economics prize: insights into financial contagion changed how central banks react during a crisis
This year’s Nobel prize in economics, known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, has gone to Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke for their work on banks and how they relate to financial crises. To explain the work and why it matters,...
profarmer.com
IMF: ‘Not in Crisis Yet, But Things Are Not Looking Good’ | 2023 ‘Darkest Hour’ for World Economy
The International Monetary Fund predicts global growth will slow to 2.7% in 2023. “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession,” the report reads. Its GDP estimate for this year remained steady at 3.2%, which was down from the 6%...
The looming global recession will mean falling income, rising prices, and job losses even worse than expected, IMF director says
The coming recession will be even more damaging than expected, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said. Households' real income will drop as rising prices and weak wage growth rattle their finances. The world will lose $4 trillion — the size of Germany's economy — in output by 2026, she said....
IMF cuts global growth forecast, saying 2023 will ‘feel like a recession’ for many people
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday reduced its forecast for global economic growth for 2023, saying that next year will “feel like a recession” for many people. The IMF said in a blog post that its outlook for 2022 remained unchanged from its July prediction of 3.2...
Larry Summers has a plan for financing global survival
Bill Clinton's former U.S. Treasury Secretary has a bold plan for the World Bank that requires bold commitments totalling $30 billion. Governments must approve a bold new mandate for the World Bank to tackle sustainability for the first time, otherwise the institution will fail in its mission to curb poverty since the two goals are intimately intertwined.
kitco.com
What's ahead? More rate hikes vs. global monetary policy pivot: here's a look at global rate hikes in 2022
(Kitco News) Central banks worldwide have been on an unprecedented synchronized rate hike cycle that is raising some serious doubts, including a warning from the United Nations. And as recession fears become ingrained, is a global monetary policy pivot just around the corner?. This year saw some of the most...
French central bank trims economic growth estimate
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
kitco.com
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
New Zealand set to tax methane emissions from cow burps
New Zealand's government introduced a tax scheme that would require farmers to pay for emissions by the year 2025.
CNBC
'We must change course': UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession
Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
