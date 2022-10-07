ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Top Speed

Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar

The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
CarBuzz.com

Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Volvo EX90

Safety is what the Swedish powerhouse Volvo has historically been known for, and more recently, for producing top-quality premium SUVs and sedans in EV guise. So it's no surprise that the forthcoming Volvo EX90 will tick all these boxes, with an emphasis on cutting-edge safety tech that will further the brand's aim to innovate until there are no collisions and crashes anymore in Volvo cars. This naturally goes hand-in-hand with the drive to become 100 percent carbon-free - cue the all-electric EX90, which will kick off the start of Volvo's new electric era. With it comes smart tech that learns from new data to become even safer over time and will help keep most car-related tragedies to a minimum. Information is still scant, but we have some teasers to ruminate on in the meantime.
theevreport.com

Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies Successfully Completes First Battery-Electric Drivetrain Tests

Team accomplished 300+ tests as Solo AVT also delivers the proof-of-concept for its drive-by-wire system in less than one year. FREMONT, Calif. – Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), the electric vehicle hardware company revolutionizing the freight transportation industry, today announced the successful initial testing of the company’s battery-electric drivetrain and drive-by-wire system. The testing took place at the Irwindale Speedway (a non-public and safe test environment) in Los Angeles, California, and covered over 300 tests. In addition, the company’s first iteration of its proprietary software, which serves as the connective interface between the ground up hardware platform, drive-by-wire system, and the driver was also successfully tested. The completion of these tests puts Solo AVT on a clear path to build and test its full-scale, battery-electric on-road Class 8 truck in 2023.
Inyerself

The Electric Vehicle Revolution Includes the Semi-Truck!

In an effort to cut down on carbon emissions, one of the most significant contributors has always been tractor-trailers (semis). Typically the average automobile is on the road a few hours a day, getting anywhere from 15 miles per gallon of fuel to 50 miles per gallon. A semi-truck is on the road 11 hours a day, getting as low as 6 to 8 miles to the gallon. The progression to an electrified semi-truck is almost a foregone conclusion, with many companies such as Tesla, Daimler, Volvo, and Nikola investing in this technology.
theevreport.com

Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub

MARYSVILLE, Ohio – Honda today announced two major investments in Ohio, including $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for production of electric vehicles and $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to establish a previously announced joint venture facility to produce the battery modules to power them, pending final government approvals. The JV battery plant will be located in Ohio’s Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus.
TheStreet

Volkswagen Makes a Big Deal That Could Change the Future

During the 1932 presidential campaign, Franklin Roosevelt made no secret of his disdain for private utilities, saying that they had "selfish purposes." "Never shall the federal government part with its sovereignty or with its control of its power resources while I'm president of the United States," FDR declared. Replacing the...
theevreport.com

Tritium and JET Charge to Supply Fast Chargers for Australia’s Longest EV Highway

BRISBANE, Australia – Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast charging technology for electric vehicles, announced that the company will provide fast chargers for a new EV highway that will span more than 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) across the state of Western Australia.
MotorBiscuit

Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy?

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small hybrid SUV for the money. Is the RAV4 Hybrid noisy? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Associated Press

Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Motor1.com

Renault's Mobilize Debuts Tiny Solo EV With Single Seat And Joystick

Announced early last year, Mobilize is the fourth Renault Group brand and has been conceived to provide car-sharing services. In other words, you can't actually buy the vehicles since they're available only through a subscription plan. Naturally, the mobility company is all about EVs and will have a premiere on display later this month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to follow the much larger Limo sedan from 2021.
CarBuzz.com

American Chiropractors Hate Volvo's New Seats

Volvo recently became the first automotive manufacturer to receive an official endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The endorsement is for Volvo's ergonomically-designed seats, and it's applicable for every model between May 2022 to May 2023. According to the ACA's website, it is the "largest professional chiropractic organization in...
constructiontechnology.media

Hybrid still important for access says Genie’s Mike Davis

Hybrid power technology will remain key for access equipment because of the challenges in creating a charging infrastructure, said Mike Davis, Vice President of Engineering at Genie, at the ALH conference in Chicago. Davis, who reminded the audience that electrification had been a reality for access equipment for 35 years,...
