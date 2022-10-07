Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Volvo EX90
Safety is what the Swedish powerhouse Volvo has historically been known for, and more recently, for producing top-quality premium SUVs and sedans in EV guise. So it's no surprise that the forthcoming Volvo EX90 will tick all these boxes, with an emphasis on cutting-edge safety tech that will further the brand's aim to innovate until there are no collisions and crashes anymore in Volvo cars. This naturally goes hand-in-hand with the drive to become 100 percent carbon-free - cue the all-electric EX90, which will kick off the start of Volvo's new electric era. With it comes smart tech that learns from new data to become even safer over time and will help keep most car-related tragedies to a minimum. Information is still scant, but we have some teasers to ruminate on in the meantime.
theevreport.com
Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies Successfully Completes First Battery-Electric Drivetrain Tests
Team accomplished 300+ tests as Solo AVT also delivers the proof-of-concept for its drive-by-wire system in less than one year. FREMONT, Calif. – Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), the electric vehicle hardware company revolutionizing the freight transportation industry, today announced the successful initial testing of the company’s battery-electric drivetrain and drive-by-wire system. The testing took place at the Irwindale Speedway (a non-public and safe test environment) in Los Angeles, California, and covered over 300 tests. In addition, the company’s first iteration of its proprietary software, which serves as the connective interface between the ground up hardware platform, drive-by-wire system, and the driver was also successfully tested. The completion of these tests puts Solo AVT on a clear path to build and test its full-scale, battery-electric on-road Class 8 truck in 2023.
Renault plans network of EV charging stations along European motorways
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) plans to build a network of charging stations for electric cars along motorways across Europe, the French carmaker's e-mobility services unit said on Monday.
The Electric Vehicle Revolution Includes the Semi-Truck!
In an effort to cut down on carbon emissions, one of the most significant contributors has always been tractor-trailers (semis). Typically the average automobile is on the road a few hours a day, getting anywhere from 15 miles per gallon of fuel to 50 miles per gallon. A semi-truck is on the road 11 hours a day, getting as low as 6 to 8 miles to the gallon. The progression to an electrified semi-truck is almost a foregone conclusion, with many companies such as Tesla, Daimler, Volvo, and Nikola investing in this technology.
theevreport.com
Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub
MARYSVILLE, Ohio – Honda today announced two major investments in Ohio, including $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for production of electric vehicles and $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to establish a previously announced joint venture facility to produce the battery modules to power them, pending final government approvals. The JV battery plant will be located in Ohio’s Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus.
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
Volkswagen Makes a Big Deal That Could Change the Future
During the 1932 presidential campaign, Franklin Roosevelt made no secret of his disdain for private utilities, saying that they had "selfish purposes." "Never shall the federal government part with its sovereignty or with its control of its power resources while I'm president of the United States," FDR declared. Replacing the...
theevreport.com
Tritium and JET Charge to Supply Fast Chargers for Australia’s Longest EV Highway
BRISBANE, Australia – Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast charging technology for electric vehicles, announced that the company will provide fast chargers for a new EV highway that will span more than 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) across the state of Western Australia.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
theevreport.com
StoreDot Hits Milestone of 1000 Cycles of Extreme Fast Charging Battery Cells Ready for EV Integration
HERZLIYA, Israel – StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has proven the superior performance of its extreme fast charging battery cell technology by delivering cells that have exceeded 1000 cycles in production-ready EV form factor. The 300Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l high energy density cells...
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small hybrid SUV for the money. Is the RAV4 Hybrid noisy? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
theevreport.com
SPAN Ships First Deliveries of Drive Electric Vehicle Charger, Enabling Fast Home Charging Without a Costly Service Upgrade
SAN FRANCISCO – SPAN, the leading innovator in smart home electrical panels, announced today it has begun commercial manufacturing, sales and shipments of its newest product, the SPAN Drive electric vehicle charging station, the only EV charger that integrates intelligently with the rest of the home energy system. SPAN...
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Renault's Mobilize Debuts Tiny Solo EV With Single Seat And Joystick
Announced early last year, Mobilize is the fourth Renault Group brand and has been conceived to provide car-sharing services. In other words, you can't actually buy the vehicles since they're available only through a subscription plan. Naturally, the mobility company is all about EVs and will have a premiere on display later this month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to follow the much larger Limo sedan from 2021.
American Chiropractors Hate Volvo's New Seats
Volvo recently became the first automotive manufacturer to receive an official endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The endorsement is for Volvo's ergonomically-designed seats, and it's applicable for every model between May 2022 to May 2023. According to the ACA's website, it is the "largest professional chiropractic organization in...
theevreport.com
Stellantis Signs Non-Binding MOU with GME for Future Offtake of Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate
AMSTERDAM – Stellantis N.V. and GME Resources Limited announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) for the future sale of quantities of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia (“NiWest”). NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt...
constructiontechnology.media
Hybrid still important for access says Genie’s Mike Davis
Hybrid power technology will remain key for access equipment because of the challenges in creating a charging infrastructure, said Mike Davis, Vice President of Engineering at Genie, at the ALH conference in Chicago. Davis, who reminded the audience that electrification had been a reality for access equipment for 35 years,...
