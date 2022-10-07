Safety is what the Swedish powerhouse Volvo has historically been known for, and more recently, for producing top-quality premium SUVs and sedans in EV guise. So it's no surprise that the forthcoming Volvo EX90 will tick all these boxes, with an emphasis on cutting-edge safety tech that will further the brand's aim to innovate until there are no collisions and crashes anymore in Volvo cars. This naturally goes hand-in-hand with the drive to become 100 percent carbon-free - cue the all-electric EX90, which will kick off the start of Volvo's new electric era. With it comes smart tech that learns from new data to become even safer over time and will help keep most car-related tragedies to a minimum. Information is still scant, but we have some teasers to ruminate on in the meantime.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO