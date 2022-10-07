29 TV Shows To Stream On HBO Max Now That You're Done With "Industry"

HBO has been around since the '70s, and have over the decades created tons of original content including many incredible TV shows. I'm sure we all remember a time when using DVR or watching these shows on demand was impossible, but with the launch of HBO Max back in 2020, we not only got all of HBO's shows at our fingertips, but also those owned by Warner Bros. This expanded an already eclectic catalog of fantastic shows and made HBO Max one of the best streaming services to have.

Most recently, HBO Max and Discovery Plus merged after the buyout of Warner Bros. by Discovery, giving this streaming service one of the most diverse selection of shows out there. Whether you like HBO adult-aimed drama, classic sitcoms, or even the kids shows we grew up on, HBO Max delivers.

Now, you might be wondering, how do I pick a new show when there are so many to choose from? Luckily for you, I have a guide to help you make your selection, so you don't catch yourself scrolling for 30 minutes debating which show will be the best to start.

What's New This Month:

1. Avenue 5 (2020—)

Creators: Armando Iannucci Cast: Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods Genre: Comedy Seasons: 2 Episodes: 17 Rating: TV-MA What happens when a space cruise ship gets thrown off course and needs three years to return to Earth but only has enough food and resources for eight weeks? The answer is mayhem in the most comedic way possible. Captain Clark (Hugh Laurie) must not only try and keep his composure after being thrown into a situation way over his head but also keep the passengers of Avenue 5 from losing their minds. The passengers, including the hilarious billionaire owner of the ship Herman Judd (Josh Gadd) are facing their possible impending doom after all. Season 2 will be premiering October 10, so no better time to catch up on this comedy than now. Warner Bros. Television

2. Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (2019—)

Creators: Bruno Heller Cast: Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz Genre: Action/Crime Drama Seasons : 3 Episodes : 30 Rating: TV-MA For anybody who is looking to catch up on this origin story, now is the time. Season 3 is upon us, and this insight into the Dark Knight's right-hand man has been winning audiences the last couple years. Although we all have seen Alfred Pennyworth being the butler and father figure to a crime fighting Bruce Wayne, Pennyworth explores his life as a former special-forces soldier who starts a security company before he is hired by Thomas Wayne. And living in Gotham, he has his work cut out for him. Warner Bros. Television

3. The Vow — Part Two (2020—)

Cast: Bonnie Piesse, Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente Genre: Documentary Seasons: 2 Episodes: 15 Rating: TV-MA This true crime docuseries made a splash in 2020, giving an inside look at the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere. Audiences got to see how this supposed self-help organization turned into a sex cult that exploited people's insecurities and secrets to keep members hostage and quiet. Part 2 is set to premiere October 17, so there's no better time than now to catch up on this gripping docuseries that will leave you with your jaw dropped and wondering how the hell someone can get away with doing these horrific things for so long? Warner Bros. Television

4. The White Lotus (2021—)

Creators: Mike White Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton Genre: Drama/Comedy Seasons: 2 Episodes: 13 Rating: TV-MA This multiple Emmy-award-winning show was supposed to be a limited series, but it seems all those awards and high praise made it possible for a second season to be green-lit. Season 1 followed a group of vacationers at the White Lotus hotel in Hawaii while Season 2 will be set in Italy, at the White Lotus in Sicily, with an all new cast, the always entertaining Tanya (Coolidge) being the only exception. Season 1's social satiric take on the dynamic of the wealthy and working class is something I wasn't expecting, but coming from hospitality and seeing just how the rules are made to benefit guests and not always the employee was interesting to see. If Season 2 is anything like Season 1, this anthology series will be up for more awards next summer. Warner Bros. Television

What to Watch:

5. Barry (2018-)

Creators: Alec Berg, Bill Hader Cast: Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan Genre: Drama/Comedy Seasons: 3 Episodes: 24 Rating: TV-MA I never thought I'd see Bill Hader playing an assassin, but his role as Barry, a man balancing his life as a hitman and an aspiring actor has, led to one of the most entertaining shows HBO has to offer. Barry , like many fantastic dark comedies, rides the fine line of drama and comedy, where you find yourself laughing at tense moments of the show and then have you shocked seeing how violent this series can get. If the premise seems too Hollywood to be true, it's because it is, but damn if they don't do a hell of a job making it some of the most entertaining TV you have ever seen. Warner Bros. Television

6. Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

Creators: Bob Kane, Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm Cast: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. Genre: Animation/Action-Adventure Seasons: 4 Episodes: 85 Rating: TV-PG Nothing takes me back to my childhood more than hearing Danny Elfman's theme song for Batman . As a kid, I remember being so entertained watching Batman contend with the rogue gallery of villains that I didn't realize until later that this show had won multiple Emmys for its outstanding writing and animation. It's a timeless show that brought us one of the best portrayals of the Joker (Mark Hamill) debuted the now iconic Harley Quinn to the Batman universe. This show is one that will entertain Batman fans of all ages. A must watch if you've never experienced this classic animated series before. Warner Bros. Television

7. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Creators: David E. Kelley Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 2 Episodes: 14 Rating: TV-MA With an all-star cast of actors, Big Little Lies is the type of drama that will hook you with its first episode. Set in a small but wealthy Californian beach town, this murder mystery will have you on the edge of your seat trying to figure out who was murdered and why. With a Tarantino-style timeline, this show goes back and forth from present day to the past, putting the pieces together episode by episode, revealing more and more of how these four prominent mothers are linked to the murder. This drama won many awards for both its rich storytelling and stellar performances from its actors. Warner Bros. Television

8. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

Creators: Terence Winter Cast: Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, Kelly Macdonald, Michael Shannon Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 5 Episodes: 56 Rating: TV-MA If you were a fan of The Sopranos and need your fix of another great mob show, then you're in luck, because Boardwalk Empire is your new drug of choice. This period drama follows Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Buscemi), who is loosely based on real life politician Enoch L. Johnson, and his rise as a crime boss in Atlantic City during the Prohibition Era. We see Nucky interact with some of the most notorious gangsters of American history such as Al Capone (Stephen Graham), Lucky Luciano (Vincent Piazza), and Meyer Lansky (Anatol Yusef) who are all trying to make a name for themselves in the bootlegging game among other criminal activities; all the while, Nucky is just trying to make sure his claim over Atlantic City stays the same. Warner Bros. Television

9. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Creators: Larry David Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman Genre: Comedy Seasons: 11 Episodes: 110 Rating: TV-MA I can't say I was a fan of Seinfeld growing up; the humor was a little over my head as a kid, and if my mom wasn't watching it, then neither was I. But as an adult, seeing the co-creator Larry David be the star of his own show has been hilarious. Playing a fictionalized version of yourself can't be easy, but David nails his role as an ignorant and neurotic man who can't help but put his foot in his mouth more times than I can count. The show's many cameos make it an even more exciting comedy to watch as one of my favorite episodes involves him tripping Shaq while being court-side at a Lakers game. If anything unfortunate can happen to somebody, it will happen to Larry David. Warner Bros. Television

10. Entourage (2004-2011)

Creators: Doug Ellin Cast: Jeremy Piven, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon Genre: Comedy/Drama Seasons: 8 Episodes: 96 Rating: TV-MA Loosely based on executive producer Mark Wahlberg's life in Hollywood, Entourage focuses on Vincent Chase (Grenier) and his climb as an A-list actor alongside his closest friends, brother, and over-the-top Hollywood agent. Throughout the show, you see Vinnie's ups and downs in Hollywood and how fame and fortune can affect not only him but the closest ones around him. Some of my favorite moments happen when the gang is all together and have to deal dilemmas as a group. The episode "Vegas Baby, Vegas!" is one of my favorites for that exact reason. Warner Bros. Television

11. Euphoria (2019—)

Creators: Sam Levinson Cast: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow Genre: Drama Seasons: 2 Episodes: 18 Rating: TV-MA This teen drama is nothing like any show I have seen before. We see a lot of the series through the lens of protagonist Rue (Zendaya) who is a recovering addict in high school trying to come to terms with the loss of her father, while constantly battling her urges to relapse again, but the show tackles a lot of heavy issues. As she makes her way through high school, we meet a wide variety of her classmates who probably fill the box for what we're used to seeing in most teen dramas. However, Sam Levinson's vision of these characters is something fresh and tragic that will have you emotionally invested in their story arcs and leave you wanting more by the time you finish the second season. Zendaya has now won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue and that alone should be reason enough for you to start watching this gripping drama. Warner Bros. Television

12. Friends (1994-2004)

Creators: David Crane, Marta Kauffman Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer Genre: Comedy Seasons: 10 Episodes: 236 Rating: TV-14 If you haven't done your obligatory duty as a sitcom fan to binge watch Friends , then have you really lived? This sitcom classic reigned supreme as one of the best comedies on television during the '90s and early 2000s, and its humor and charm still resonate with audiences today. Whether it's Chandler's (Perry) relationship with Janice, Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel's (Aniston) on and off again romance, or Joey's (LeBlanc) "How ya doin'?" there's plenty of memorable moments that'll make you laugh out loud. But also, how the hell did these guys afford to live in Manhattan? Warner Bros. Television

13. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Creators: D.B. Weiss, David Benioff Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey Genre: Drama/Fantasy Seasons: 8 Episodes: 173 Rating: TV-MA One of the most viewed shows in television history, GoT made its impact in pop culture the moment the started beheading beloved main characters and audiences learned that being good didn't win the game of thrones. Although there was some controversy about how the show ended, most of the fantasy series has terrific storytelling, and the show boasts some of the biggest battles you have seen on television. If you've never seen the show, prepare to be taken on a rollercoaster of emotions. But beware. You will be humming the opening theme song for the rest of your life. Warner Bros. Television

14. Hacks (2021—)

Creators: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins Genre: Comedy/Drama Seasons: 2 Episodes: 18 Rating: TV-MA Here's another great comedic drama for you!. This one follows Deborah Vance (Smart) as a legendary stand-up comic with a residency in Vegas who is trying to keep her spot at the casino she's at by re-inventing her act. She is paired with young comedic writer Ava (Einbinder) who has been blackballed after an insensitive tweet. This unlikely pairing leads to some great moments as the older Deborah mentors Ava through her personal problems while Ava shows Deborah it's okay to take risks in her act. It seems HBO shows are just bound for Emmy glory as this show also won awards for its directing, writing, and lead actress. Warner Bros. Television

15. House of the Dragon (2022—)

Creators: George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal Cast: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans Genre: Drama/Fantasy Seasons: 1 Episodes: 10 Rating: TV-MA Set 170-plus years before the events of Game of Thrones , House of the Dragon covers the Targaryen civil war that had the blacks and the greens at each other's throats for who would ultimately sit on the iron throne. With George R. R. Martin being more involved with this show than the last, we already see how showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has learned from the previous show's mistakes and tried making not only a show GoT fans will enjoy but a show that new viewers can watch and be just as immersed in the story as the superfans are. I am excited to see how some of the battles I know are coming will be portrayed and what sort of tragedies we will be suffering as GoT has never been shy from killing off fan-favorite characters in the past. Warner Bros. Television

16. Insecure (2016-2021)

Creators: Issa Rae, Larry Wilmore Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell Genre: Comedy/Drama Seasons: 5 Episodes: 44 Rating: TV-MA You might be seeing a theme on this list as I am a fan of comedy dramas, but Insecure delivers on a different front. It's not only delivering stellar performances by all the talented actors, but the writing is equally incredible. Issa and her friends go through incredibly well-written life experiences that are grounded, but awkward as hell sometimes. We see Issa and Molly (Orji) navigate their careers, love lives, and friendships while also interacting with social issues that give this show the complexity Issa Rae wanted to represent . This commitment to representation, joined with fantastic writing and character development, makes this show the multiple award-winning series it is. Warner Bros. Television

17. Lovecraft Country (2020)

Creators: Misha Green Cast: Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, Michael K. Williams Genre: Drama/Sci-Fi Seasons: 1 Episodes: 10 Rating: TV-MA If you ever wondered what a sci-fi period drama might look like, Lovecraft Country answers the question. Atticus Freeman (Majors) makes his way back home after serving in the Korean War and is looking to find his father. Tagging along for this journey are his friend Leti (Smollett) and uncle George (Vance) as they travel through a 1950s Jim Crow America and discover that there are more dangers out there than just the racism they deal with daily. Lovecraft dives into so many genres from science fiction to horror, all the while keeping you on the edge of your seat as to what Tic and the group will have to go up against next. Warner Bros. Television

18. Peacemaker (2022-)

Creators: James Gunn Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma Genre: Comedy/Action-Adventure Seasons: 1 Episodes: 8 Rating: TV-MA Coming off the success of The Suicide Squad , James Gunn announced he would be making a show based on the super homicidal Peacemaker who was really the biggest d-bag you could imagine. I didn't think I'd be interested in a character like that, but hell if this show didn't make me warm up to the imbecile marksman. This superhero show is unlike many others, as it references other super heroes in the DCEU by dropping ridiculous rumors about them. The dynamic between Vigilante (Stroma) and Peacemaker also make for one of the best DCEU duos to date. We see Peacemaker come to terms with the aftermath of the events from The Suicide Squad, while also trying to save the world with his small ragtag group from A.R.G.U.S. Warner Bros. Television

19. Rick and Morty (2013-)

Creators: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke Genre: Animation/Comedy Seasons: 6 Episodes: 56 Rating: TV-MA Although the Adult Swim version is TV-14, on HBO Max, it's rated for mature audiences, and for good reason. This highly touted adult animated series follows the adventures of super genius Rick and his grandson Morty, both voiced by Justin Roiland, as they travel through multiple dimensions and universes. These adventures always lead to them getting into some ridiculous situation, but you'd be surprised as to how many times this show also goes dramatic. As much as the story might seem chaotic at times, the way Dan Harmon and the writers circle back to past storylines and conclude them with a crazy finish not only will make you laugh out loud, but also, at times, cry a little. Don't let the animation style fool you, this show should be taken seriously and deserves to be added to your must-watch list. Warner Bros. Television

20. The Righteous Gemstones (2019-)

Creators: Danny McBride Cast: Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman Genre: Comedy/Drama Seasons: 2 Episodes: 18 Rating: TV-MA Danny McBride has been killing it for HBO with hit after hit, and his most recent comedy gold comes in the form of The Righteous Gemstones. The show follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists led by the patriarch of the family Eli (Goodman), who alongside his children Jesse (McBride), Judy (Patterson), and Kelvin (Devine) are trying to deliver the word of God, though their dysfunctional nature seems to always lead them astray. Whenever Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin are together, it seems like they just can't help but get themselves into some sort of trouble. This trio of siblings delivers the laughs and might be the only "televangelists" worth watching. Warner Bros. Television

21. Sharp Objects (2018)

Creators: Marti Noxon Cast: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 1 Episodes: 8 Rating: TV-MA This limited series based on the 2006 book by Gillian Flynn, who you might know as the author of Gone Girl , brings a crime drama that is easy to get through with only eight episodes, but will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Camille Preaker (Adams) is a crime reporter who is chasing a story in her hometown after the murder of a young girl and the disappearance of another. Camille is forced to face her tragic past as she discovers the truth of what's happening around her. Warner Bros. Television

22. Silicon Valley (2014-2019)

Creators: Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky Cast: Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods Genre: Comedy/Drama Seasons: 6 Episodes: 53 Rating: TV-MA Richard Hendricks's (Middleditch) world gets turned upside down after he creates an algorithm that not only the tech company that he works for, Hooli, is in need of, but that other big tech companies are also in the market for. Thankfully, he has his ragtag group of fellow coders and roommates to lean on while trying to build his company into the next big thing in tech. The combination of Erlich (Miller), Gilfoyle (Starr), and Dinesh (Nanjiani) with a sprinkle of Donald (Woods) leads these men to do some incredibly smart things while also shooting themselves in the foot from time to time as well. It's this ensemble of comedic actors that delivers smart, witty humor while also exploring just how insane tech companies conduct themselves. Warner Bros. Television

23. Succession (2018-)

Creators: Jesse Armstrong Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin Genre: Comedy/Drama Seasons: 3 Episodes: 29 Rating: TV-MA Another great comedic drama, this one centers around the Roy family who own a huge media conglomerate and can't help but backstab each other at a moment's notice to be in power. The head of the family, Logan (Cox), seems to have health issues, which prompts his three children, Ken (Strong), Shiv (Snook), and Roman (Culkin) to fight and fuss over who they feel is best to lead the company. Though a lot of the situations they find themselves in are comedic, this show takes some dark turns that will leave you shocked and wanting to see more. You will laugh, cry, cringe, and be ultimately confused by what the Roy family and their supporters do in this show, and hot damn, it makes for good TV. Warner Bros. Television

24. The Wire (2002-2008)

Creators: David Simon Cast: Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K. Williams Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 5 Episodes: 60 Rating: TV-MA An HBO classic that deserves your binge time, this is still viewed as one of the best police dramas in TV history. The Wire dives into not only the drug trade that poisoned Baltimore for so long but also the bureaucracy within the police force that made it difficult to catch the criminals. Trying to weed out the corruption within the police and politicians that are supposed to be helping the people of Baltimore is a nightmare. Although the stories are fictional, they are based on David Simon's experience as a police reporter, which gives this series the level of realism that not only makes it believable but also entertaining enough to keep you glued to the TV. Warner Bros. Television

25. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Creators: David Chase Cast: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 6 Episodes: 86 Rating: TV-MA Tony Soprano is still lauded as one of the best antiheroes on TV; he's the cold-blooded mob boss that audiences rooted for due to James Gandolfini's brilliant performance. As a fan of Goodfellas and The Godfather, seeing the vulnerability of Tony as he balances his life as a family man and mobster while going to therapy was not only entertaining but something that hadn't been seen before on TV. As another one of HBO's staple shows, The Sopranos is a must-watch for any fan of mafia movies and crime dramas. Warner Bros. Television

26. Tokyo Vice (2022-)

Creators: J. T. Rogers Cast: Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 1 Episodes: 8 Rating: TV-MA Based on the 2009 book of the same name , Tokyo Vice tells the story of Jake Adelstein (Elgort), an American journalist who relocated to Tokyo in order to join Japan's major newspaper where he aims to take the police beat and write about the criminal activity surrounding Tokyo. Thankfully, Jake is able to befriend Detective Hiroto Katagiri (Watanabe) who takes him under his wing and gives him a glimpse of the criminal underworld that he seeks to write about, though it comes with risk, especially when you're dealing with the Yakuza. Jake learns very quickly just how influential the Yakuza are and that it's not always black and white when it comes to reporting the news. This journey for him is risky and makes for a thrilling show. Warner Bros. Television

27. True Blood (2008-2014)

Creators: Alan Ball Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård Genre: Drama/Fantasy Seasons: 7 Episodes: 80 Rating: TV-MA There was a time when vampires were the "in" thing, and True Blood made its presence known by going the mature route and giving us some of the bloodiest and goriest television I had seen in a long time. This show, based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries books, focuses on the fictional small town of Bon Temps, Louisiana where a telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Paquin) gets thrown into a whirlwind of adventure and romance after falling for vampire Bill Compton (Moyer). Now, if you think it's just a simple vampire show, you'd be wrong, as in this world, werewolves, shape shifters, and even fairies exist, which leads to some interesting storylines and plenty of entertainment. Warner Bros. Television

28. True Detective (2014-)

Creators: Nic Pizzolatto Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff Genre: Crime/Drama Seasons: 3 Episodes: 24 Rating: TV-MA This anthology series made audiences rave about its gritty storytelling when Season 1 came out with executive producers McConaughey and Harrelson as the leads. The story of their investigation and time jumps pieced together a mystery that seemed unpredictable and even more thrilling to follow. Though Season 2 wasn't as praised as the first, the third season with Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali brought True Detective back to its glory and delivered on another great season, albeit totally separate from the two previous. Season 4 seems to be on its way, although with no date yet, but the fact it's going to star Jodie Foster as the lead is exciting, and I for one can't wait to see it. Warner Bros. Television

29. Veep (2012-2019)

Creators: Armando Iannucci Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale Genre: Comedy Seasons: 7 Episodes: 65 Rating: TV-MA Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Vice President Selina Meyer, a former senator who lost the presidential nomination to the man who would end up making her Vice President. This show's take on political satire will leave you laughing out loud as Selina attempts to make a stamp on her legacy as Vice President but is usually undermined by either political games or her own at-times incompetent staff. The evolution of Selina throughout the seasons is evident, and the witty, sharp dialogue thankfully never dulls as time after time we see Selina thrown into situations that she will B.S. her way out of, like most politicians nowadays. Warner Bros. Television

30. Westworld (2016-)

Creators: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden Genre: Drama/Sci-Fi Seasons: 4 Episodes: 36 Rating: TV-MA If you have ever wanted to have your mind blown by an immersive story, this show is for you. This series, based on the 1973 movie of the same name , will leave you wondering when exactly is all this happening. Its willingness to play with time and keep the audience uncertain if you're watching something from the past or present, along with captivating characters, makes this show one of my favorite science fiction shows on HBO. The amazing cast along with rich story telling makes for a great sci-fi drama that will remind people of the dangers of A.I. and just what can happen when humanity's hubris ends up being its own demise. Warner Bros. Television

All these shows and more could be yours to watch for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free). Not so sure about a big commitment to a new streaming service? You can try out HBO Max free for one week (for new subscribers only).