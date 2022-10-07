Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies Successfully Completes First Battery-Electric Drivetrain Tests
Team accomplished 300+ tests as Solo AVT also delivers the proof-of-concept for its drive-by-wire system in less than one year. FREMONT, Calif. – Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), the electric vehicle hardware company revolutionizing the freight transportation industry, today announced the successful initial testing of the company’s battery-electric drivetrain and drive-by-wire system. The testing took place at the Irwindale Speedway (a non-public and safe test environment) in Los Angeles, California, and covered over 300 tests. In addition, the company’s first iteration of its proprietary software, which serves as the connective interface between the ground up hardware platform, drive-by-wire system, and the driver was also successfully tested. The completion of these tests puts Solo AVT on a clear path to build and test its full-scale, battery-electric on-road Class 8 truck in 2023.
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
nationalinterest.org
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
CARS・
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to east Asia
The US Navy's most advanced surface warship is showing its stealthy profile in the western Pacific on a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Business Insider
Why the US Air Force decided to buy new versions of a 50-year-old fighter jet
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
MilitaryTimes
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS・
Army Set To Buy Computerized Rifle Sights For Shooting Down Drones
SMARTSHOOTERSmart Shooter's new SMASH 2000L computerized gun sight could make every soldier a drone defender.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
