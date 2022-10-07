ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

theevreport.com

Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies Successfully Completes First Battery-Electric Drivetrain Tests

Team accomplished 300+ tests as Solo AVT also delivers the proof-of-concept for its drive-by-wire system in less than one year. FREMONT, Calif. – Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), the electric vehicle hardware company revolutionizing the freight transportation industry, today announced the successful initial testing of the company’s battery-electric drivetrain and drive-by-wire system. The testing took place at the Irwindale Speedway (a non-public and safe test environment) in Los Angeles, California, and covered over 300 tests. In addition, the company’s first iteration of its proprietary software, which serves as the connective interface between the ground up hardware platform, drive-by-wire system, and the driver was also successfully tested. The completion of these tests puts Solo AVT on a clear path to build and test its full-scale, battery-electric on-road Class 8 truck in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America's Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
nationalinterest.org

America Should Fear China's H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo

While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
MILITARY

