IRVINE, CA – Kia has announced pricing for the all-new second-generation 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid, starting at $33,740. With increased dimensions all around, the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid aims to offer more comfort with a roomier cabin, but despite its larger size, the PHEV has a 25-percent greater all-electric range of 33 miles than its predecessor and is rated at 108 MPGe. Some of Kia’s latest convenience technology features such as available dual panoramic displays and a transferable digital key5 add to the Niro PHEV’s appeal, as well as the bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy. For an even more standout design, consumers can opt for the 18-inch wheels and two-tone Aero C-Pillar color panel option on the SX Touring trim, while the EX trim is available with a Cold Weather Package that adds a supplemental cabin heater for quicker warmup, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO