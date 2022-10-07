Read full article on original website
Rivian Recalling Over 12,000 Vehicles for Potential Steering Issue
A loose steering knuckle fastener could separate, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Rivian Automotive, LLC is recalling 12,212 (R1T, R1S, and EDV) vehicles because the fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly tightened. Remedy. Dealers...
Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies Successfully Completes First Battery-Electric Drivetrain Tests
Team accomplished 300+ tests as Solo AVT also delivers the proof-of-concept for its drive-by-wire system in less than one year. FREMONT, Calif. – Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), the electric vehicle hardware company revolutionizing the freight transportation industry, today announced the successful initial testing of the company’s battery-electric drivetrain and drive-by-wire system. The testing took place at the Irwindale Speedway (a non-public and safe test environment) in Los Angeles, California, and covered over 300 tests. In addition, the company’s first iteration of its proprietary software, which serves as the connective interface between the ground up hardware platform, drive-by-wire system, and the driver was also successfully tested. The completion of these tests puts Solo AVT on a clear path to build and test its full-scale, battery-electric on-road Class 8 truck in 2023.
Honda Makes Major Investment in Ohio to Create New Electric Vehicle Hub
MARYSVILLE, Ohio – Honda today announced two major investments in Ohio, including $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants for production of electric vehicles and $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to establish a previously announced joint venture facility to produce the battery modules to power them, pending final government approvals. The JV battery plant will be located in Ohio’s Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus.
StoreDot Hits Milestone of 1000 Cycles of Extreme Fast Charging Battery Cells Ready for EV Integration
HERZLIYA, Israel – StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has proven the superior performance of its extreme fast charging battery cell technology by delivering cells that have exceeded 1000 cycles in production-ready EV form factor. The 300Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l high energy density cells...
SPAN Ships First Deliveries of Drive Electric Vehicle Charger, Enabling Fast Home Charging Without a Costly Service Upgrade
SAN FRANCISCO – SPAN, the leading innovator in smart home electrical panels, announced today it has begun commercial manufacturing, sales and shipments of its newest product, the SPAN Drive electric vehicle charging station, the only EV charger that integrates intelligently with the rest of the home energy system. SPAN...
Kia America Announces 2023 Niro Plug−In Hybrid Pricing
IRVINE, CA – Kia has announced pricing for the all-new second-generation 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid, starting at $33,740. With increased dimensions all around, the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid aims to offer more comfort with a roomier cabin, but despite its larger size, the PHEV has a 25-percent greater all-electric range of 33 miles than its predecessor and is rated at 108 MPGe. Some of Kia’s latest convenience technology features such as available dual panoramic displays and a transferable digital key5 add to the Niro PHEV’s appeal, as well as the bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy. For an even more standout design, consumers can opt for the 18-inch wheels and two-tone Aero C-Pillar color panel option on the SX Touring trim, while the EX trim is available with a Cold Weather Package that adds a supplemental cabin heater for quicker warmup, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.
