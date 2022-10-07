ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Broke Her Silence On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors That She And Trevor Noah Are Dating

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dm6Yx_0iQ4tQg700

Last week, people were either crying and throwing up, in complete shock, or both over the possibility of Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah being a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZohh_0iQ4tQg700
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Albie Awards

Romance rumors started after they were seen looking cozy on an apparent date night in New York City, with an alleged eyewitness telling Entertainment Tonight that they had even "shared a kiss."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlmUM_0iQ4tQg700
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

While the two have yet to comment on the outing, Dua did take a moment to clarify her relationship status amid the dating rumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Vo3y_0iQ4tQg700
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBWWr_0iQ4tQg700
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She continued: "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down ... it makes a big difference!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3108TD_0iQ4tQg700
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Dua, as you probably know, was previously with Anwar Hadid for two years. After their split last year, she told Vogue that she was focusing on herself and had even been taking herself on solo dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNtNN_0iQ4tQg700
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

So maybe that's what this outing was — just two friends on a solo date at the same time! 🌚

Comments / 58

yup!
2d ago

Yeah Trevor, of course you go for the white woman, but yet you’d like to spill your races hate!🖕🤡

Reply(2)
5
BuzzFeed

