Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams, "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

Hello gays, theys, and everything in between.

Ajr_images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

We all have them.

"Catch a big fish ✅ Bevel like Rockette ✅" — rjp1981

Those pictures of us as kids that scream, "Mom, how did you not know?!"

"The flannel, the sunglasses, my brother’s shoes, and my dad’s hat." — valb4d3667845

Pictures that scream *born this way.*

"I was very excited to sit on Smurfette’s lap..." — jamiev424c94b8b

Pictures that scream, "The signs were everywhere!!"

"Ten months old and I already knew that a lace front was the way to go." — andyd

So, dig through those pics and show us those pics of your younger gay selves.

Matt Stopera

In honor of National Coming Out Day, share your "gayest" childhood picture along with a short explanation by using the dropbox below for your chance to be in a BuzzFeed Community post!

00101100101000110
3d ago

I played dress up with my sisters and put on wigs and fur coats, like most little kids do. Later on the same day I would play with my matchbox cars and ninja turtles. Good thing my parents weren't brainless perverts that would take me in for a gender reassignment. I'm a proud, natural man that loves 100% natural women.

165
Michelle Slack
3d ago

so stupid. we have a pic of my brother after we dressed him up and he cried till we gave him a purse. He's a manly man with a wife and two boys of his own.

59
cris
2d ago

I was a huge Tom boy girl growing up and I still am at 60, but been married (to a man)and have a son and never became involved with women. WTH are they trying to prove.

38
