LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Lucky Web3 user SUPER has won the life-changing NFT prize BAYC #7159, worth an eye-watering $137,000, all thanks to innovative tech company MetaWin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005674/en/ BAYC #7159 (Graphic: Business Wire)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO