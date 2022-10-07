Read full article on original website
New data claims 50 pubs closing every month: Which stocks to watch?
Amid rising inflationary pressures, 50 pubs are downing their shutters in England and Wales, a new analysis has revealed. Between June-end and September, 150 pubs were either demolished or turned into offices and homes. The hospitality sector is one of the worst sectors to take a hit during the UK's...
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
Which are NZX-listed banks in New Zealand?
Banks in New Zealand have total assets of just over NZ$667 billion. New Zealand’s banking sector is small by international standards. Banks in New Zealand have total assets of just over NZ$667 billion. This is the lower end of the range for OECD countries. The two big banks listed...
An insight into recent activities of Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
Rio has recently shared a second update on its communities and social performance (CSP) report. The mining giant has inked an MoU with National Amusement Park LLC and the mayor’s office of Ulaanbaatar City on 6 September 2022 to restore a part of the Amusement Park. Rio share price...
Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced...
Australia returns new marine parks and other lands to Indigenous owners
The Australian government set to co-manage newly built marine parks in WA with Indigenous people. Australia has given back about 6,017 square miles of land to its traditional owners. Last year, on 29 September, the Queensland government returned approximately 160,000 hectares of land to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people. Australian...
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
NRL player Luciano Leilua will challenge domestic violence allegations, Sydney court hears
North Queensland NRL forward Luciano Leilua will challenge a domestic violence assault case as his lawyer presses for police to file admissible evidence, a court has heard. The 26-year-old was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman known to him, and smashing her phone at a home in Sydney on 3 October.
ASX 200 closes lower; Utilities & IT lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today, losing 95.00 points or 1.40% to end at 6,667.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.27%, but is down 10.43% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest loser, closed 3.18% lower followed by IT sector...
Resource sales in Western Australia bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
As per Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, oil and gas industry has been the backbone for resource sales in Western Australia. Petroleum sales improved by 22% and bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, recording a sale worth AU$231 billion. In a recent Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, it was revealed that...
C29 Metals (ASX: C29) ups its game at Stadlers with airborne geophysics for high-quality aeromagnetic data
C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) is soon going to conduct an airborne geophysics survey at its Stadlers project. The survey will facilitate identification of new exploration targets while enhancing the company’s understanding of the relation between structure and mineralisation at Stadlers. The project-wide survey beginning 13 October should take...
A flick through ASX small-cap stocks from retail space
Retail is an important aspect of the daily life of modern people. Many retail businesses have been moving towards digital platforms amid changing consumer preference. The sale of goods and services to the ultimate consumer is known as retail business. The retail industry supports the country’s economy and creates additional workplaces.
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in the coming weeks
The ASX IPO market has performed on a muted note so far in 2022. The market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. Still several companies have gone public in the past few months. Even as the Australian IPO market has remained muted in 2022, several...
ASX 200 to fall on Wall Street’s sell-off; NASDAQ down nearly 4%
The Australian share market is poised to start the week on a muted note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 61 points or 0.9% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 2.1%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.8%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.8% lower. The...
A look at four penny stocks on the move this year
In FY22, Lindian Resources accomplished 100% acquisition of the Kangankunde Project. The major pursuits of Tyranna Resources during FY22 were project development and mineral exploration. In FY22, Resource Mining Corporation completed the Wowo Gap Project divestment and started maiden drilling at the Kabulanywele Nickel Project. Penny stocks are very low-priced...
