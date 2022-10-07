Hammerhedd, American Terrorist, and the Perilous Ones. On Sunday night, a trio of local acts opened for Knocked Loose at the Granada in Lawrence, providing a set that had almost as much a draw as the touring headliner. Progressive metal trio Hammerhedd, alternative hip-hop quintet American Terrorist, and groove metal act the Perilous Ones all brought their A-game to the stage and hyped the crowd for Knocked Loose.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO