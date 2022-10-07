Read full article on original website
Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill
Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
KCCI.com
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25. Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.
KCRG.com
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
KCRG.com
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
kwayradio.com
Teen found with Gun and Drugs
A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Waterloo Woman Sentenced After She Lured Her Cousin to His Death
In 2016, Shavondes Martin was acquitted in a trial after a drive-by shooting that he had allegedly participated in killed the brother of Raymond Birden Junior. Birden Jr. decided he would take justice into his own hands after the death of his brother. In retaliation for the murder, Birden Jr. had Shavondes' cousin Danaesha bring him to her apartment complex on South Street in Waterloo.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
Des Moines' Finest Tequila Bar Is Coming to Eastern Iowa
It's billed as an upscale, high-end tequila bar based in the East Village of Des Moines, and now it's making its way to Iowa City. According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Coa Cantina is located in the former Clinton Street Social Club, located at 18½ S. Clinton St. According to the Press-Citizen, "the bar serves nachos, carnitas tacos, burritos, Mexican-style street corn, and margaritas, from one made with house-made peach puree and Blanco tequila to Tierra Roja, a strawberry- and saffron-infused tequila with lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and peppercorn."
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store
It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, the only Wal-Mart location not to...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
KCRG.com
Sailboat stops in Dubuque, bringing anti-nuclear-weapon message
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The sailboat The Golden Rule stopped in Dubuque Sunday as part of its 11,000-mile journey building support for the abolition of nuclear weapons. The Dubuque stop is special because of its connection with the ship’s history. Organizers of The Golden Rule’s journey said Dubuque is home to at least 800 Marshall Islanders. They added that’s more than on any other stop on the boat’s route.
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
Especially for You Race Inspires Record Registration Among Iowans, Others
The "Especially for You" Race Against Breast Cancer is an annual event held every October through Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month, this year was the event's 32nd go-round and according to KCRG, it saw historic numbers as Iowans' awareness and urgency to support the cause continue to grow.
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
