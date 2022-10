Moonglade picks out our favorite pieces, hand crafted by marginalized makers. Next time you’re walking around the Old Port in Portland, look for the yellow vertical neon lights adorning the windows at 58 Exchange Street. You’ll descend a staircase, and to the right, a new shopping experience waits for you. Browsing Loquat Shop is akin to peeking into a bunch of little artist studios. Let your eyes take their time to absorb all the colors and materials that animate this kaleidoscopic shop. Listen – you might even hear the whir of a sewing machine; some of Loquat’s designers also work on-site in a back studio.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO