Giants' Kadarius Toney now has two injured hamstrings

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday and there was some hope he was finally on the mend.

Then came Thursday.

To the surprise of many, Toney was once again sidelined. The belief was that he had re-injured his hamstring but that turned out not to be the case. Rather, the second-year wideout had injured his other hamstring, giving him two flat tires.

Head coach Brian Daboll made the reveal on Friday in London.

For Toney, the latest hamstring injury is actually his third of the year. He had previously been sidelined after tweaking the same hamstring he injured again on Wednesday.

Frustrated by the injuries and talk about his injuries, Toney vented his frustration via Twitter on Friday morning as he teammates practices across the pond.

Toney missed seven games due to injury during his rookie season and Sunday will mark the third game he’s missed here in 2022. And with two bad hamstrings, it’s unlikely the Giants will get him back onto the field any time soon.

