Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch
Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
WATCH: Cooper Kupp's Historic TD Catch Puts Rams On Top vs. Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp just caught the longest touchdown pass of his career vs. the Dallas Cowboys
WHIO Dayton
Fantasy Football Week 6: Tight end rankings
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz didn't come into the 2022 fantasy football season with much fanfare surrounding his draft status. Sure, he came in with some value as part of a potent Arizona offense and as one of Kyler Murray's primary targets, but no one was really looking at him as if he had the consistent safety of a Travis Kelce or the untapped upside of a Kyle Pitts.
Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news
There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
thecomeback.com
Nathaniel Hackett knows what Broncos offense needs
After watching his team lose 12-9 on Thursday night and have another dismal offense performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks the problem with his offense is that they need to gel. “I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters Friday. “I think we’re in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player
The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
Yardbarker
Broncos Announce Six Roster Moves, Including Placing LT Garett Bolles & CB Ronald Darby On IR
Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer also went to injured reserve. The Broncos filled one of their open roster spots by promoting WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad and also swapped in LB Harvey Langi for TE Dominique Dafney on the practice squad. Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by...
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
Guy meets girl, girl builds 15-leg NFL parlay, guy wins $6K off $1
Early sunsets, leaves changing, birds chirping. Fall’s in the air, otherwise known as romantic-comedy season. The beats are the same. There’s a meet-cute of some sort, maybe some peculiar quirk or interest that brings the couple together, and then a happily ever after once we hit 90 minutes or so.
Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral
The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 5 Underdog Pick’ems for Monday Night Football Include Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Darren Waller
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head games we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog, fantasy managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Monday Night Football Pick’em contest. Underdog...
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks unveil 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms for UCLA clash
The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 5-1 on the season via Saturday's 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats and presented fans with a visual gift on the Monday of their bye week. As mentioned by TMZ Sports and Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire/USA Today, Oregon unveiled special "Stomp Out Cancer"...
Comments / 2