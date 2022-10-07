ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
The Spun

Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear

Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Week 6: Tight end rankings

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz didn't come into the 2022 fantasy football season with much fanfare surrounding his draft status. Sure, he came in with some value as part of a potent Arizona offense and as one of Kyler Murray's primary targets, but no one was really looking at him as if he had the consistent safety of a Travis Kelce or the untapped upside of a Kyle Pitts.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.
NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news

There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
thecomeback.com

Nathaniel Hackett knows what Broncos offense needs

After watching his team lose 12-9 on Thursday night and have another dismal offense performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks the problem with his offense is that they need to gel. “I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters Friday. “I think we’re in...
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
Golf Digest

Guy meets girl, girl builds 15-leg NFL parlay, guy wins $6K off $1

Early sunsets, leaves changing, birds chirping. Fall’s in the air, otherwise known as romantic-comedy season. The beats are the same. There’s a meet-cute of some sort, maybe some peculiar quirk or interest that brings the couple together, and then a happily ever after once we hit 90 minutes or so.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral

The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
NFL
Yardbarker

Oregon Ducks unveil 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms for UCLA clash

The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 5-1 on the season via Saturday's 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats and presented fans with a visual gift on the Monday of their bye week. As mentioned by TMZ Sports and Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire/USA Today, Oregon unveiled special "Stomp Out Cancer"...
