Columbus, OH

Ohio State University Commit Calvin Simpson-Hunt Welcomed to 2023 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

By Gus Ramos
NBC Sports
 6 days ago
NBC Sports

Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup

The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion

Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Trade for cornerback with Moseley out?

The 49ers are coming off their best showing of the season, a 37-15 domination of the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The game proved to be the tipping point for Panthers owner David Tepper, who brought head coach Matt Rhule’s forgettable tenure to an end. Although the 49ers lead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Pats host three DBs, one OL for free-agent workouts

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted a handful of players for free-agent workouts on Tuesday. Defensive backs Troy Apke, DaMarcus Fields, and Quandre Mosely got a tryout with the team along with offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Apke, 27, was selected by Washington in the fourth round...
NFL
NBC Sports

Key stat demonstrates 49ers' superiority in NFC West

With five weeks of NFL action under their belts, the 49ers sit atop the NFC West standings with a 3-2 record after a 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. And while first place must feel pretty good, San Francisco’s dominance over its division...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marshawn Lynch joins Amazon’s pregame coverage, after all

The talk of running back Marshawn Lynch becoming part of the Amazon pregame show subsided after Lynch was arrested for DUI in August. The talk has returned, and it’s not just talk. Lynch is joining the production, starting this week. The announcement came from Amazon V.P. of Global Sports...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams sign Matt Skura to 53-man roster, place David Edwards on IR

The merry-go-round that has been the Rams’ offensive line continues to spin as the team enters Week Six. Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that guard David Edwards has been placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. The team signed veteran center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

King: 49ers shouldn't trade for Panthers' McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers might be waving the white flag on the 2022 NFL season after firing coach Matt Rhule on Monday following their 37-15 loss to the 49ers in Week 5 at Bank of America Stadium. Now that the coach is gone, the next step for the Panthers might be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Week 5 winners, losers: 49ers prove Panthers whiffed on QB choice

Fans who attempted to erase their memories of watching the Indianapolis Colts-Denver Broncos stinker on Thursday Night Football were treated to an action-packed Sunday. In Week 5, we witnessed a stunning upset abroad, a 98-yard touchdown in the blink of an eye, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and a tight end do it all.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers add kicker to practice squad after Gould injury

The 49ers are preparing for the fact that kicker Robbie Gould might miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. In the wake of Gould's knee injury, which the 39-year-old sustained making a tackle last Sunday in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

