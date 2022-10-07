ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brides.com

Nikki Bella on the Power of Being a Sexy, Fearless Bride

It’s not often that your own wedding celebration kicks off with a cover photoshoot, but that was exactly the case for Nikki Bella, who married Artem Chigvintsev on August 26, 2022, just three weeks after spending the day on set with Brides. “The shoot came at the perfect time. It felt like a celebration of being a bride,” the former WWE champion and television personality says. “I had just had my bridal shower, I came out with you guys, I started my bachelorette party the next day, and then I went to Paris and got married. So you were all a part of my three week celebration.”
WWE
brides.com

The Wedding Fashion Issue

When it comes to wedding dress shopping, we find that most engaged women fall into two camps: There’s the group that knows they’ve found “the one” the moment they put it on, moved to tears in the fitting room, and there’s the group that never has an emotional reaction to a single gown. I, for one, fell into the latter camp. Did I love my wedding dress? Absolutely. Did I think it was the only possible gown made for me and my wedding day? No.
APPAREL
brides.com

Get to Know the Team Behind Nikki's Cover Shoot

It's hard not to be transfixed by our latest cover story: Every shot of Nikki Bella—wearing a variety of different wedding fashion looks, from mini dresses to gowns—is somehow more captivating than the last. But behind every polished photo and curated look was a crew of experts, from a photographer and hairstylist to a makeup artist and fashion stylist, who worked diligently to bring our vision to life. Their contributions ultimately demonstrate that wedding fashion is about so much more than just the clothes someone chooses to wear down the aisle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Society
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Society
State
Hawaii State
brides.com

How to Prepare For and Handle an Emergency at Your Wedding

Despite all of our best efforts, there will always be elements of a wedding day that will be entirely out of our control. Medical and weather-related emergencies are the last things anyone wants to encounter. But with a bit of purposeful planning—and a grounded-from-the-beginning perspective—you’ll still be able to pull off a wedding day you’ll never forget, even if not a single part of it goes according to expectations.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum Tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet" On much of San Francisco Bay, the same event would produce about a five...
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy