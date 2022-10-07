Read full article on original website
Once upon a time, getting married meant rocking a diamond ring, a white dress, and a fluffy veil. Now, the rules surrounding wedding fashion—and what it means to be “bridal”—have officially started to shift. “In my experience, bridal is constantly evolving,” explains Heather McReynolds, the vice president and general merchandising manager of David’s Bridal. “Brides today are really rethinking what ‘traditional’ means...We’re seeing them gravitate towards two-in-one looks, non-traditional colors, wearing sneakers, shorter ‘little white dresses,’ and dresses that lend themselves to wear again. They’re gravitating towards styles that feel unique to them and express their individuality,” she adds.
Puffy sleeves, embroidered vests, big hair: No, we're not describing a Dolly Parton concert—we're talking about our parents' weddings. There's just nothing quite like settling down with an old photo album and flipping through pictures of your parents (or grandparents) on their wedding day. Maybe it was a decade ago, maybe it was five decades ago—either way, the styles are sure to evoke a bygone era and some seriously amazing fashion choices.
Morilee Designer Madeline Gardner on Her Legacy and What's Ahead. Madeline Gardner first sold her own prom dress designs during her junior year of high school. After graduating from FIT at 19 years old, she found herself designing prom dresses again at her first real job. Today, she’s still designing prom dresses—along with bridesmaids dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and, most importantly, a stunning and expansive collection of bridal gowns—as the designer and creative director of Morilee. Gardner joined Morilee on a three-week trial basis in 1985 and has been the creative force behind the brand ever since.
