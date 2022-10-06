Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Planning board endorses rezoning requests for 2 multi-family projects held over from Sept.
Burlington’s planning and zoning commission has recommended the approval of two rezoning requests that it didn’t put to a vote when it first heard them two weeks ago due to an oversight in notification. During a special-called meeting on Monday, the planning commission’s members endorsed both of these...
rhinotimes.com
Small Subdivision May Lead To Big Discussion In Summerfield
In the town of Summerfield, just about everything related to land development turns out to be controversial. Now there’s something new on the horizon for residents to debate. The Town of Summerfield has received an application to subdivide property within the town’s limits and has sent notice to residents in the area.
Greensboro City Council approves new temporary homeless shelters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
rhinotimes.com
City Council Votes To Spend $535,000 On Doorway Project
The Greensboro City Council approved a motion to spend $535,000 on “Pallet House” units at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The motion to approve the sole source contract with Pallet PBC Inc. for $535,000 passed on a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Zack Matheny voting no and Councilmember Yvonne Johnson absent.
WXII 12
Greensboro: New program will charge residents for leaving bins at the curb
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program to being this year in hopes of keeping Greensboro's streets clean, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Greensboro will be instituting a new program that can issue a...
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it. According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road. When they got on the scene, they found […]
Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station
Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
1 dead after apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, investigators say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say. Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing […]
Person grazed, multiple apartments hit by gunfire on Tara Court in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem over the weekend. According to the police department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday they got a called about someone shooting into an apartment on Tara Court. As officials were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim […]
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
ourstate.com
Glasses Up: Breweries on the Rise in Alamance County
When Jon Guza opened Hi-Fi Records in Graham three years ago, he just wanted to sell records. As Guza began to imagine his clientele, however, he thought beer might be a perfect pairing. Guza found a kegerator for sale, and the next thing he knew, he had a bar to go around it. Hi-Fi now serves six different varieties, from a watermelon beer to a brown ale, for customers to sip as they shop.
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
my48.tv
Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt
Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
WXII 12
Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
Man on motorcycle dies in Eden crash at intersection of East Meadow Road, Meadowview Lane, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a motorcycle died after a crash in Eden on Wednesday, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Around 11:56 a.m., the EPD was sent to the intersection of East Meadow Road and Meadowview Lane when they were told someone died in a crash. A 2004 Dodge Ram […]
