When Jon Guza opened Hi-Fi Records in Graham three years ago, he just wanted to sell records. As Guza began to imagine his clientele, however, he thought beer might be a perfect pairing. Guza found a kegerator for sale, and the next thing he knew, he had a bar to go around it. Hi-Fi now serves six different varieties, from a watermelon beer to a brown ale, for customers to sip as they shop.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO