ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

Related
rhinotimes.com

Small Subdivision May Lead To Big Discussion In Summerfield

In the town of Summerfield, just about everything related to land development turns out to be controversial. Now there’s something new on the horizon for residents to debate. The Town of Summerfield has received an application to subdivide property within the town’s limits and has sent notice to residents in the area.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro City Council approves new temporary homeless shelters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Votes To Spend $535,000 On Doorway Project

The Greensboro City Council approved a motion to spend $535,000 on “Pallet House” units at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The motion to approve the sole source contract with Pallet PBC Inc. for $535,000 passed on a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Zack Matheny voting no and Councilmember Yvonne Johnson absent.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Lifestyle
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Food Drink#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Alamance National Bank#Select Bank Trust#The Alamance News
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ourstate.com

Glasses Up: Breweries on the Rise in Alamance County

When Jon Guza opened Hi-Fi Records in Graham three years ago, he just wanted to sell records. As Guza began to imagine his clientele, however, he thought beer might be a perfect pairing. Guza found a kegerator for sale, and the next thing he knew, he had a bar to go around it. Hi-Fi now serves six different varieties, from a watermelon beer to a brown ale, for customers to sip as they shop.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
my48.tv

Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt

Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy