Dancing on Ice 2023: celebrity line up, presenters, judges and all we know

Dancing on Ice 2023 is heading our way next year, and we're gearing up for the newest instalment of the ITV competition.

Dancing on Ice 2022 saw Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta join the Dancing on Ice winners list, with Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer as runner-ups, and Kimberley Wyatt and Mark Hanretty taking third place, in a final that fans called "the best ever" .

The ITV hit is set to return for another season in 2023, where a new line-up is ready to take to the ice and compete to become ice skating champion, but it won't be easy as lots of challenges face them along the way.

Teasing what's to come, ITV said: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"

Our line up is officially complete, so we're expecting to get more news about the upcoming series before long. Keep an eye out to find out everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2023.

Here's what we know so far...

Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne were the finalists for Dancing on Ice 2022. But who will follow in their footsteps?

Dancing on Ice 2023 is expected to air in January, although we don't have a confirmed date from ITV just yet. We'll keep you updated when one is announced.

Episodes will be available on ITV and ITVX , the new home of streaming for the broadcaster when the service changes from ITV Hub in November 2022.

Dancing on Ice 2023 contestants

Our 2023 lineup is officially complete, and it features a great range of celebrities including a Love Island winner, a RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and some soap stars!

Below you can find out a little bit of info on each one of the next group of celebrity skaters...

Patsy Palmer

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer was the first confirmed celebrity for next year's Dancing on Ice competition, with the news being officially announced on daytime show This Morning .

Confirming that she was taking part, Patsy said: "I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.

"My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!"

John Fashanu

Former professional footballer John Fashanu is joining the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up. Sports fans will know him from his eight-year spell at AFC Wimbledon, but what will happen when he swaps the football pitch for a skating rink?

In a statement confirming his involvement, John told fans: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice ! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive — I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

Nile Wilson

Former British artistic gymnast Nile Wilson will be trying his hand at skating next year, as he joins the Dancing on Ice line-up where he hopes to "feel like an athlete" after retiring from gymnastics in 2021.

He announced the news on YouTube, saying: "I'm going to be on ITV's Dancing on Ice ! This is a really cool thing. I've certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again."

"My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no one has ever done before!"

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will take part in Dancing on Ice 2023, after being a fan-favorite among reality TV fans where she and partner Davide Sanclimenti stole both the show and the hearts of the nation.

Confirming the news on Good Morning Britain , she said: "I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice ! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

Mollie Gallagher

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher is also taking to the ice this year, which is definitely a change of scene from the cobbles we're used to seeing her on!

Confirming the news on ITV's Lorraine , she said: "I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!"

She added that she's been asking her fellow Corrie stars for advice, claiming: "I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!"

The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne is the first drag performer to take part in Dancing on Ice .

Revealing the news on social media, The Vivienne said: "I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!

"This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it's a big step forward for queer representation on TV."

Joey Essex

The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex is joining the line-up of stars competing for the trophy.

Joey announced the news on This Morning , telling hosts: "I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this."

Speaking about how he’d feel about receiving comments from the judges, Joey said: "I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this."

Michelle Heaton

Liberty X star Michelle Heaton will be taking to the ice this year too, and admitted she has wanted to do it for a long time.

Revealing the news this morning exclusively on Lorraine , Michelle said: "I’m so excited - I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general.

"I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Carley Stenson

Former Hollyoaks actress and West End star Carley Stenson is also joining the 2023 line-up, where she's told fans she's "terrified" but also looking forward to competing on the ice.

Speaking about signing up for Dancing on Ice 2023 , Carley said: "I'm so excited that I get to learn how to dance...on ice! I'm terrified but can’t wait - I just want to make the most of this whole experience."

Darren Harriott

Love Island: Aftersun presenter Darren Harriott joins the line-up, so we've got two Love Island stars taking part in the competition for 2023, but he isn't feeling too optimistic!

Revealing the news exclusively to Trisha Goddard on Talk TV, Darren said: " I’ve got giant feet, I don't skate and I can't dance! My family has already made bets - they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!"

Siva Kaneswaran

(Image credit: ITV/Eva Pental)

The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran is the final celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2023.

His role was revealed live on Good Morning Britain on October 11, where he chatted to Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid about his upcoming time on the ITV show, where he revealed that one of his inspirations for going on the show was his fellow band member Tom Parker who passed away from cancer in March 2022.

Dancing on Ice 2023 hosts

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have presented Dancing on Ice since 2006.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are expected to return to host Dancing On Ice 2023. If there are any changes to the presenting line-up, we'll be sure to let you know.

Dancing on Ice 2023 judges

The Ice Panel: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Like the hosts, there are no changes expected to the judging panel (aka "The Ice Panel") and we're assuming it will be the same as this year's competition.

This means we should see former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse judging alongside former Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as well as Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Is there a trailer for Dancing on Ice 2023?

Not yet, but watch this space!