Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
rmef.org
Third Oregon Elk Poaching Reported in a Week
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division needs your help to solve its third bull elk poaching case in one week. It happened about 60 miles east of Pendleton, just north of the small town of Elgin in northeast Oregon in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit. Authorities believe someone shot and killed the animal with a rifle on the evening of Friday, September 30, one day prior to the opening of the controlled rifle buck deer season. The offending party did not remove any part of the elk and left the meat to waste.
