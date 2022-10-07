Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Watch Out for Drugs Made to Look Like Candy
With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends. A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference
A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Vape shop reports increase of young people trying to buy vapes, Claremore PD to continue stings
CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are calls for all vape shops across Green Country to comply with the law and make sure they’re asking anyone underage for ID. This comes as Claremore Police said they will continue to carry out undercover stings to make sure vape shops aren’t selling to children.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
news9.com
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Active Shooter Training in Ramona Features Female Officer
According to statistics gathered by women's groups, women are uncomfortable with intense safety training exercises in general, and with those led by men in particular. The reasons are varied but the reality is that these women's fears are keeping them from obtaining the necessary training they need to protect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Seize 5 Kilos Of Fentanyl & Xanax
Tulsa Police recently seized five kilos of Fentanyl and Xanax pills. Investigators said even though this is a huge bust, it's barely a dent in all the deadly pills still out there. Police said the amount of Xanax and Fentanyl seized is estimated to be 30,000 to 40,000 doses. Officers...
Oklahoma Man Charged Attacking Church Employee With Sword, Throwing 2 Molotov Cocktails At Church
A Tulsa man who allegedly attacked a church employee then threw two Molotov cocktails at Holy Family Cathedral Church in Tulsa has been charged in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Daniel Christopher Edwards was charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered incendiary bomb. According
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Suspect In McLain HS Shooting Surrenders To Authorities
News On 6 was there when Ni'Avien Golden said his tearful goodbyes to friends and family outside the David L. Moss jail and spoke to his mother Anje. “My son is not a monster, he is not a thug, we’re surrendering him today to let them know he’s not running, he’s not going anywhere," she said.
Police escort held through Bartlesville for Bartlesville Police dog
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A police escort was held through Bartlesville on Saturday afternoon for Bartlesville Police K9 Sid. On Friday, Bartlesville Police Department (BAPD) said Sid had an inoperable form of cancer and was going to be put to rest. The escort took place Saturday at noon, starting at...
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled
The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day. At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.
bartlesvilleradio.com
PFA Calls Special Meeting for Oct 12, 2022
The Washington County Public Facilities Authority is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:15 pm in the basement meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex, 400 South Johnstone Avenue. On the agenda is the discussion of the resignation of Michael Girori, trustee, and the oaths of...
adastraradio.com
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
