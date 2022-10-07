ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: Watch Out for Drugs Made to Look Like Candy

With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends. A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy

A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference

A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted

TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device

A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Active Shooter Training in Ramona Features Female Officer

According to statistics gathered by women's groups, women are uncomfortable with intense safety training exercises in general, and with those led by men in particular. The reasons are varied but the reality is that these women's fears are keeping them from obtaining the necessary training they need to protect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.
RAMONA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Seize 5 Kilos Of Fentanyl & Xanax

Tulsa Police recently seized five kilos of Fentanyl and Xanax pills. Investigators said even though this is a huge bust, it's barely a dent in all the deadly pills still out there. Police said the amount of Xanax and Fentanyl seized is estimated to be 30,000 to 40,000 doses. Officers...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled

The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day. At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

PFA Calls Special Meeting for Oct 12, 2022

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:15 pm in the basement meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex, 400 South Johnstone Avenue. On the agenda is the discussion of the resignation of Michael Girori, trustee, and the oaths of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
adastraradio.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS

